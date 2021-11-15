GLENDALE, Ariz. — Following the Panthers’ 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals, coach Matt Rhule was not interested in naming a starting quarterback for next week.
Sure, it’ll probably be Cam Newton. Rhule admitted he wouldn’t announce a starter even if in his head he knew who it’d be.
Though he played only eight snaps, Carolina’s backup quarterback scored two touchdowns and provided the Panthers with the bravado they’ve lacked all year.
Carolina obliterated the Cardinals on Sunday. Newton’s two first-quarter touchdowns were set up by two early Arizona turnovers. The Panthers’ defense showed why all they need is steady quarterback play to compete for a playoff spot. Newton provided some points, but starter P.J. Walker guided Carolina’s offense to its best win of the season.
“I have to start with P.J. Walker. I thought he played an excellent football game,” Rhule said. “For everyone who asks me, ‘Why is he here and why did you pick him as your backup?’ That is why.”
Walker stepped into a challenging situation facing the Cardinals (8-2) on the road. The Panthers signed former MVP Newton on Thursday and placed regular starter Sam Darnold on injured reserve Friday. Yet, Walker navigated around potential distractions.
“Everything I went through this week prepared me for this game. Mentally, I was there. I was locked in and I was ready to go,” Walker said.
It helps having Christian McCaffrey fully healthy. Walker completed 22 of his 29 pass attempts for 167 yards, and 10 of those completions went to McCaffrey, who finished with 161 total yards on 23 combined touches. The first completion to McCaffrey came on third-and-9 and resulted in a 13-yard conversion, which set up Newton’s first touchdown.
“We made a commitment to use Christian in the passing game. We just wanted to use the tailbacks because they were going to overload the box,” Rhule said. “Then I thought P.J. managed the game well.”
A former XFL MVP and collegiate star at Temple, Walker keeps pushing toward solidifying his place in the NFL. If Newton starts next Sunday against Washington, Walker will slide back into his No. 2 role. There is no shame in losing your job to Superman.
