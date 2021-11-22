Starting a new quarterback for an entire game after a little more than a week’s worth of preparation was always going to be a challenge for the Carolina Panthers.
But Cam Newton, who was playing in his second game and making his first start since Week 17 of the 2020 season, didn’t show many signs of rust or concerns with his arm.
In fact, what he showed in a 27-21 loss to Washington Football Team was that he is the answer for the Panthers this year at quarterback. Considering how little time Newton had to learn the playbook, the two-minute offense and the game plan, Newton played well.
He finished 21-of-27 passing for 189 yards, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.
The issue is that the Panthers are hanging on by a thread to their playoff hopes. They are 5-6 with six games left in the season, and their final four games are against teams with winning records.
The game against Washington at home (4-6) was supposed to be one of their easiest games.
“We didn’t win,” Newton said, when asked to assess his own performance.
Newton was responsible for all three of the Panthers’ touchdowns Sunday, and five in the past two weeks, which is three more touchdowns than Sam Darnold had in Weeks 5-9 combined.
Still, there are some things Newton can clean up.
The Panthers’ biggest issue in the first half was inefficiency on third down. The Panthers were 0 for 4 on third-down situations through the first two quarters. And all four of those third downs were third-and-4 or shorter.
“Coach brought that up early, mentioning early in the week that it was going to come down to early success in first-down, third-down conversions and staying on the field offensively, and defensively getting them off the field,” Newton said. “And from what I saw, we did none of those things.”
The offense also had two chances to score the game-winning touchdown in the final three minutes after putting the ball in Newton’s hands.
Their second-to-last drive ended at their own 32 after McCaffrey was brought down short of the sticks. It didn’t help that the Panthers, the NFL’s most heavily penalized team, was called for a holding penalty to start the drive.
Their last drive ended near midfield after Newton was sacked. Wide receiver DJ Moore was open briefly and Newton didn’t see him. Newton said he hesitated.
It’s unrealistic to expect Newton to be perfect. Just two weeks ago he was at home without team, being a stay-at-home dad, making YouTube videos, and trying to stay in shape.
He signed with the Panthers on Nov. 11, played his first game on Nov. 14, and started his first game Nov. 21. So in just 10 days, he had to learn as much of the playbook as possible, the game plan, his coaches and his teammates.
“I thought Cam was excellent,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. “He managed everything. Maybe one communication error in the first half. ... For where we are, for being a week into it, I thought he did a nice job.”
Despite the loss, Newton said he came away optimistic. He listed all of the offensive playmakers, and said they have “the juice” to get it done.
“For me, I am excited what the future holds and it’s going to start with us tomorrow and going over the film and locking in and doing that as best as we could,” Newton said.
