CHARLOTTE – Panthers coach Matt Rhule said that after looking over film Monday morning, he felt his team played its most complete performance of the season in Sunday’s 34-10 win over the Cardinals.
The Panthers dominated on defense, holding the Kyler Murray-less Cardinals to 169 yards of total offense. They also played well on offense behind quarterbacks P.J. Walker and Cam Newton, who scored two touchdowns in his season debut.
Newton, who signed a one-year contract last week worth up to $10 million with $4.5 million guaranteed, provided a spark for the Panthers in his return. He played nine snaps and scored two touchdowns — a two-yard rushing touchdown and a two-yard passing touchdown to wide receiver Robby Anderson — on his first two. He finished 3-of-4 passing for 8 yards, one touchdown and a 116.7 passer rating.
Rhule said Newton will get the majority of the first-team reps this week as the Panthers prepare for Washington Football Team.
“We’ll start getting him ready and if he’s ready to start, great,” Rhule said. “If he’s not quite ready, then obviously P.J. (Walker) is available. There’s a lot to learn in a short amount of time. It’s hard to do, so we’ll do as best we can and see where we are later in the week.”
Newton took only one deep shot downfield Sunday, which technically didn’t count as a pass attempt because officials called a defensive pass interference on the Cardinals.
But his arm, which has been the biggest question mark in recent years, didn’t look bad.
Newton will be playing his first game at Bank of America Stadium since Week 2 of the 2019 season.
Not only will Sunday’s game be a homecoming for Newton, but it will also be a homecoming for Ron Rivera, who now coaches the Washington Football Team. Rivera coached the Panthers from 2011-2019.
WFT is 3-6 but is coming off a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The energy in Charlotte surrounding the news that Newton is back is real.
Rhule said he was at a daddy-daughter dance with his daughter, Leona, on Friday when two of her peers walked up to him and asked, “Is Cam Newton really back?”
“I’m assuming if that’s being brought up at the daddy-daughter dance, it’s being brought up everywhere,” Rhule said with a laugh. “I think it’s great. I think it’s great that people are excited.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.