RALEIGH — Beating Clemson was tough enough for North Carolina State. Getting refocused for a nonconference game a week later was another challenge.
“That was a monumental task,” coach Dave Doeren said. “More than people probably understand.”
The No. 23 Wolfpack did it just well enough. Devin Leary threw for two touchdowns and N.C. State held off Louisiana Tech 34-27 on Saturday night.
Louisiana Tech picked up five first downs on its last possession, reaching the N.C. State 22-yard line before Jakeen Harris’ interception in the end zone on the game’s final play.
“We did enough to win,” Doeren said. “It’s great, I guess, to not play great and to win a football game.”
N.C. State built on the upset of Clemson and improved to 4-1 for the second year in a row.
“You could tell our energy wasn’t there at the beginning of the game,” running back Ricky Person Jr. said. “As it went on, we started to come together as a whole unit and push forward.”
Leary was 22 for 36 for 251 yards. Person (90 yards) and running back Zonovan Knight (85) each ran for a touchdown.
Person’s tackle-dodging, 24-yard touchdown run in the third quarter helped N.C. State break open a tight game.
N.C. State’s Christopher Dunn was 2 for 2 on field goals as he was good from 36 and 29 yards in the first half. This came a week after he missed all three attempts, including a would-be game winner from 39 yards on the last play of regulation in the Clemson game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.