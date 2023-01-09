North Carolina elementary school students are showing reading gains that State Superintendent Catherine Truitt says are a sign that a “post-pandemic rebound” is happening.

Test results released last week show a higher percentage of K-3 students were on track in reading at the start of this school year compared to the start of last school year. In addition, the data shows that nearly 28,000 more K-3 students were performing at or above benchmark levels on the assessments compared to last year.

