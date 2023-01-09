North Carolina elementary school students are showing reading gains that State Superintendent Catherine Truitt says are a sign that a “post-pandemic rebound” is happening.
Test results released last week show a higher percentage of K-3 students were on track in reading at the start of this school year compared to the start of last school year. In addition, the data shows that nearly 28,000 more K-3 students were performing at or above benchmark levels on the assessments compared to last year.
The results offer positive news after test scores and grades dropped sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, North Carolina students performed the worst they’ve done in more than 20 years on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, exams in reading and math.
As part of the state’s Read To Achieve program, elementary schools use Amplify’s mClass program to assess literacy skills of K-3 students at the beginning, middle and end of the school year.
The data showed higher percentages of students in each grade, kindergarten through third, were performing at or above the benchmark score at the start of this school year compared to the same time last year. For instance, 48% of first-grade students were on track in reading at the start of this school year compared to 38% last year.
The percentage of kindergarten, second-grade and third-grade students who started the school year on track in reading was higher nationally than in North Carolina. But Truitt said the state’s gains in several grade levels this year were higher than the nation’s increases.
White, black and Hispanic student groups all began the year ahead of similar student groups in the same grades during the 2021-22 school year.
In addition, 5,000 fewer fourth-grade students entered the school year with a “retained” label on their records showing they were behind in their literacy skills. Truitt predicted this will be reflected in the future in higher fourth-grade scores on the NAEP exams.
“Our students are doing better,” Truitt said. “They’re doing much better. We still have more work to do.”
