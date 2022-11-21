Cases of the flu throughout North Carolina have increased by more than 1,800% over the past month.
Early October saw as few as 148 positive cases of influenza, but November numbers which currently show more than 2,920 cases, DHHS said in a prepared statement.
“In North Carolina, flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring with activity usually peaking in January or February. However, we are experiencing increased levels of influenza this year compared to the same time in recent previous years,” the statement said.
The spike in North Carolina is similar to trends observed throughout the country, DHHS said.
Data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that North Carolina joins surrounding states Virginia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia in experiencing the highest rates of influenza-like illness on the agency’s scale.
DHHS said hospitals around the state are experiencing “strain” but did not disclose on how many flu-related hospitalizations have been reported.
Within the past month, 12 adult deaths and one pediatric death have been reported in connection to influenza, according to DHHS. Eight of the adult deaths were in patients over 65 and four were aged 50 to 64. The one pediatric death was a child in the 5 to 17 age group.
Data from the DHHS also shows that the percentage of emergency department visits related to influenza-like illness is up more than 6.3% this year. Historically, that figure usually lands around 1% or 1.5%.
To help combat the spike in cases, DHHS is urging residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.
“Those at high risk for serious flu complications include older people, young children, people with certain health conditions or compromised immune systems,” the agency stated. “The best defense against serious illness from flu is the annual vaccine, available for everyone six months and older.”
According to the agency, vaccines can reduce the risk of death by nearly half in pediatric subjects with high-risk conditions. For healthy children, that risk is reduced by nearly two-thirds.
Symptoms are also made much milder for those who are vaccinated, DHHS said.
