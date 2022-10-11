HIGH POINT — The High Point Market Authority’s leadership structure will look different when incoming President and CEO Tammy Nagem takes over Jan. 1.
The organization announced Tuesday that two current employees and one new hire will take on new titles or expanded responsibility, giving the Market Authority three vice presidents who will report directly to Nagem.
She said the reorganization will focus resources on its top goal of growing Market’s buyer base and will free her to concentrate on things such as lobbying for state and local funding.
“I hope to move a lot of the day-to-day to those three vice presidents,” she said. “That allows me to be a lot more strategic, as far as the funding piece and overall Market growth, which excites me.”
Nagem, who joined the Market Authority when it was established in 2002 and currently serves as chief operating officer, will assume her new role with the retirement of current President and CEO Tom Conley later this year.
She is promoting current Director of Marketing and Communications Ashley Grigg to vice president of strategic growth and partnerships, a new position. The position will allow the organization to devote more time to the buyer registration process.
“What Ashley brings to the table is a strong project management role,” Nagem said. “While at the same time, having that background in marketing positions her uniquely to be able to concentrate on the partnerships and processes involved with registration to recruit those buyers.”
Ben Muller will fill the newly created position of vice president of marketing and communications. He will bring more than 15 years of corporate marketing strategy experience to the role, most recently in the apparel industry with Kayser-Roth and Hanesbrands.
Terry Venable will remain the Market Authority’s vice president of operations and finance but with expanded operational responsibilities.
The changes, which will give the Market Authority 11 full-time employees, won’t take effect until after fall Market later this month.
