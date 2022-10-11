Market preparations

Crews with City Transfer & Storage use a large crane to install the pop-up venue The Point on Commerce Avenue on Tuesday in preparation for the High Point Market, which begins Saturday, Oct. 22. The Point will be a gathering hub for roundtable discussions with leaders in the home furnishings industry each day.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The High Point Market Authority’s leadership structure will look different when incoming President and CEO Tammy Nagem takes over Jan. 1.

The organization announced Tuesday that two current employees and one new hire will take on new titles or expanded responsibility, giving the Market Authority three vice presidents who will report directly to Nagem.

