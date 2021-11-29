The N.C. State women's cross-country team won the school's first NCAA title since 1983.
N.C. State held off Florida State in Tallahassee to win the NCAA women's cross-country championship on Saturday.
It is the Wolfpack's first NCAA title in women's cross-country but third national title; N.C. State won AIAW titles in 1979 and 1980, before the NCAA took over administration of women's sports.
Five Wolfpack runners earned all-American honors to win the ACC's first NCAA title in the sport since 1982.
