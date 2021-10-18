BOSTON — Thayer Thomas knew the pass wasn't intended for him. Then he realized he had a chance to catch it.
"On that play I'm not even a viable option," Thomas said after his leaping catch from Devin Leary on a broken play led to a 79-yard touchdown that helped North Carolina State beat Boston College 33-7 on Saturday night.
"It's kind of just like a scramble play," Thomas said. "My job is to set the pick for somebody coming underneath me. Devin just went right, he found me and I just had to kind of make a play for him."
The game was tied 7-7 with just seconds left in the first half when the Wolfpack ran the kicking unit out to squeeze in a 27-yard field goal before time expired. They then added three touchdowns in the third quarter — two of them off back-to-back BC turnovers — to turn a tie game into a 31-7 blowout.
N.C. State added a safety in the final four minutes to seal its third straight victory. Coach Dave Doeren said he hopes it sends a message to those who doubt whether the Wolfpack (5-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) are for real.
"I mean, look, I can't control the lack of respect that we seem to get, publicly. We know about it. Out team recognizes that people don't think we're good," he said. "We're going to end up where we're supposed to be at the end of the year, and people will think what they think."
With the win, N.C. State moved up to No. 18 in The Associated Press Top 25, just two behind No. 16 Wake Forest. They are the ACC's highest ranked teams.
Leary threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, also completing a 40-yard scoring pass on the opening drive on a throw that bounced off the back of the defender before Devin Carter gathered it in.
The Wolfpack made it 17-10 when BC punter Grant Carlson muffed the snap after the Eagles' opening possession of the second half, and Devan Boykin picked up the ball and ran in from 34 yards out. After Isaiah Moore intercepted Dennis Grosel on a pass that bounced off the receiver's hands, Leary hit Dylan Parham from 4 yards out.
On N.C. State's next possession, Leary scrambled right and lobbed the ball about 10 yards downfield, where Thomas leaped in front of tight end Christopher Toudle, brought the ball down and ran it the last 61 yards for the score.
Thomas caught four passes for 122 yards, and Emeka Emezie had two catches to become the Wolfpack's all-time leader in pass receptions, with 203.
The Wolfpack tackled BC running back Peter Stehr in the end zone with 3:39 left for a safety.
