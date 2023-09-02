LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Mystery on Elm Street
As you drive by, it’s all windows and brick. People say, “That’s a nursing home.” Let me bring you in the door because by surprise it’s so much more.
Where you walk in the the door, you have officers, and the young lady answering the busy phones will answer your questions and direct you to the person who will help you. There are people from all walks of life here.
The woman who is over the nursing staff runs a tight ship. She’s kind and smiles all the time. She’s stern but she gets the job done. We have good nurses. The facility has a lot of people, but no matter how busy the nurses are, they will take care of you.
We have a good physical therapy department, occupational therapy, speech therapy. They go to their extreme to help you walk, talk, everything you need. They’re always at your bedside.
The CNAs are kind, and one who has been here 15 years has a special way to help people with a smile. She feeds the ones who can’t feed themselves.
You have social workers who help with anything you need here. A lot of people who have dementia need someone to talk. They have pieces of the past, some are alone in the dark and only have yesterday’s secrets. Imagine the joy that it is to say hi as you walk by. To see them smile is to make your heart warm. I don’t work here. I live here. I have COPD, leukemia and other problems. Now the transition is difficult. Sometimes you get scared or depressed. But with a smile from someone, it makes it easier.
I looked out my window and saw an elderly lady sitting in the courtyard. I went out and said hi and asked did she want a magazine. She said yes. I gave it to her, and she smiled at me, and as I walked away I stopped and smiled at myself.
It’s not all candy and bubble gum, but the one who makes all of this happen on a day-to-day basis is Angela. She is kind. As she walks through this facility, she smiles and says hi. She’s stern. But she listens and she works hard to make it work. I’m home here as well as others. But the Genesis is not just a nursing facility. It’s a home as well.
Deborah Clewis
High Point
Thank you, Pastor Wilson
God has equipped all of us with certain gifts (talents) in this life. Undoubtedly, some persons have more abilities than others, but we all have our capabilities. Although the Father is always there to help us along the way, there is little doubt that we are each given considerable leeway in how we use these gifts.
At Mount Zion Wesleyan Church in Thomasville, we have been blessed beyond measure with an abundance of gifted individuals who preach, teach, lead, offer beautiful music, spiritually nourish and touch lives. Several years ago, we were able to add Pastor Wilson Harris to our staff to shoulder the responsibilities of serving as pastor for the senior adults ministry. Lured out of retirement, he fulfilled his new role to perfection.
Pastor Wilson had retired after many years as lead pastor at other churches, so even though he was definitely in line for a much-deserved restful retirement, his steadfast concern for others brought him to accept this position. To simply say this man has cared for his flock would be a monumental understatement. He has continually given us the best of himself — his loving care, his time and his devotion — leaving no doubt that he was a man called by the Master to serve.
Recently, Pastor Wilson finally made the decision to retire once again, but his legacy will remain intact. Hopefully, he will still make himself visible with his warm smile, his soothing voice, his calm demeanor, his genuine interest in others and his innate wisdom. For him, his gifts have not been just part of his job. They have been imbedded deeply in his inner being and have been openly manifested in his daily life.
May he reap the benefits due him in retirement from a life of service well-lived and fully appreciated.
Eddie Regan
Thomasville
