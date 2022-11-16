HIGH POINT – A motivational speaker and author has joined High Point University’s Access to Innovators Program.
Phil M. Jones joins HPU as the Persuasion Expert in Residence.
After several years as one of the youngest sales leaders in the United Kingdom, Jones created his training and consulting business in 2008 and since then has worked with hundreds of businesses across five continents. He is also the founder of five multimillion-dollar companies.
Jones believes the key to increased success is to ask better questions, focus on the quality of conversations and know exactly what to say in conversation, an HPU press release said.
“Helping many of our nation’s future leaders gain confidence and competence to negotiate, influence and persuade in more of life’s critical conversations will help give them the edge in a very challenging and complex time,” Jones said.
Jones is the author of the bestselling book series “Exactly” and an audiobook producer of the “How to Persuade” series on Audible.
