High Point police are seeking the following people:
• Charneice Sade Clapp, 33, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds. Wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury. On Oct. 16, officers responded to the 5100 block of W. Wendover Avenue in reference to an assault.
• Jerry Delane Jenkins Jr., 25, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 180 pounds. Wanted for possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. After conducting surveillance in the 1200 block of S. Main Street on Dec. 16, 2001, officers were granted a search warrant for Apeland Studio.
• Mark Allen Parrish, 50, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 200 pounds. Wanted for uttering a forged instrument. On Nov. 30, a fraud was reported in the 1600 block of Westchester Drive.
• James Imani Mickey Junious, 19, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 120 pounds. Wanted for possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. After conducting surveillance in the 1200 block of S. Main Street on Dec. 16, 2001, officers were granted a search warrant for Apeland Studio.
Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app for your smartphone. A cash reward up to $5,000 could be offered for any tips leading to an arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.