HIGH POINT – Several local groups are joining to sponsor a “Men’s Huddle” to talk about community problems and possible solutions.
The event will take place on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Doors Event Center, 2025 Brentwood St. There will be refreshments available and a cash bar.
A flyer for the event describes it as sharing stories to learn from one another and help “change the course of our communities.”
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to 336-991-3524.
The event is organized by Commander Peace Academy, High Point Peacemakers, BOTSO, Uniting Black Men for Change and Golden Doors Event Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.