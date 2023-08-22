THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Martha Barkley Blake, 93, of Piedmont Crossing in Thomasville passed away on July 31st, 2023. She was born September 26, 1929 in High Point, NC, to Lewis Cathey Barkley and Alice Swicegood Barkley. She was a retired employee of High Point University where she served as
secretary in the Office of Student Life for 21 years. She was closely associated with the Alpha Phi Omega service fraternity and was awarded the L.E. Moody Service Award in 1975 for
outstanding service to the campus community. Mrs. Blake was a 1947 graduate of Thomasville High School and received a One Year Commercial Certificate from Mitchell College in 1948. Mrs. Blake was a life member of First Presbyterian Church having been accepted into the Cradle Roll Department of the church as an infant. She had served as a deacon, elder, Clerk of the Session. While serving as clerk, she became interested in the history of the church and compiled numerous scrapbooks with historical documents and memorabilia of church activities. She was an active participant in Presbyterian Women. On June 4, 1949, she married Neal Douglas Blake. They were married for 66 years. He preceded her in death on February 21, 2016. Surviving are two daughters: Cathey Blake Foelber and husband, Rieck, of Reisterstown, Md; and Janet Blake Hosler and husband, Steve, Mooresville, NC. One son: Stephen Neal Blake and wife, Kathy of Denton, NC. Six grandchildren: Eric Foelber of Littlestown, PA; Brett Foelber and wife Katie of Westminster, MD; Bennett Foelber and wife Lindsay of Mt. Airy, MD; Brian Hosler and wife Jamie of Elmhurst, Illinois; Jonathan Hosler and wife Morgan of Overland Park, KS; and
Kasie Fatig of San Francisco, CA; plus 10 great-grandchildren: Blake, Brooks, Mark, Bennett, and Blair Foelber and Blake, Ellen, Clara, Graham, and Isaac Hosler. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on August 25, 2023, 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, 21 Randolph Street, Thomasville, NC. Any memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Development Fund, 21 Randolph St, Thomasville, NC 27360 or sign up to become an organ donor. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
