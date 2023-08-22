THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Martha Barkley Blake, 93, of Piedmont Crossing in Thomasville passed away on July 31st, 2023. She was born September 26, 1929 in High Point, NC, to Lewis Cathey Barkley and Alice Swicegood Barkley. She was a retired employee of High Point University where she served as

secretary in the Office of Student Life for 21 years. She was closely associated with the Alpha Phi Omega service fraternity and was awarded the L.E. Moody Service Award in 1975 for