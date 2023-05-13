THOMASVILLE — A man who was arrested in Thomasville in 2019 while fleeing South Carolina because of a shooting has been convicted of murder in that state.
Ernest Condre Bethel, 29, of Columbia, South Carolina, was convicted last week on two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and illegal possession of a weapon for his role in a shooting that left four people injured and two dead. He was sentenced to 55 years in prison.
