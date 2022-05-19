KERNERSVILLE — A man has been accused of setting fire to a pickup last week.
On Friday at about 11:30 p.m., the Kernersville Police Department
and the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department received reports of a fire in the 900 block of Phineas Drive and arrived to find a GMC pickup burning.
The Kernersville Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was set on purpose.
Jody L. Dull, 56, was charged with felony burning of personal property, according to Kernersville police. Bond was set at $2,500 secured.
Dull and the pickup’s owner knew each other, police Lt. D.R. Crews told The High Point Enterprise.
