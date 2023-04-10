HIGH POINT— Mrs. Mable NcNeil Queen, 88, resident of High Point, died April 9, 2023 at High Point Medical Center.
Mrs. Queen was born July 3, 1934 in Guilford County, a daughter to David P. and Beulah Garner McNeil. As a resident of this area all her life, she worked for Highland Yarn Mills and, after retirement, worked at Acme Sample. For 45 years, she attended Highland United Methodist Church before later attending Allendale Baptist Church. In 1958, she married Edgar Queen who preceded her in death in 1994. She was also preceded in death by her son, Eddie Dean Queen in 2000; two sisters, Mildred Milan and Margaret Hunt; and two brothers, Morris Ray McNeil and James McNeil.
