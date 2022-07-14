HIGH POINT
You could say Kelly Swanson’s head swelled from receiving a couple of major awards over the weekend, but it wasn’t so much a big head as it was Swanson’s big hair that caused problems.
“Everybody knows I’ve got really big hair,” Swanson says, laughing as she launches into full storyteller mode. “So I walk across the stage to get my award — it’s a medal that hangs on a ribbon — and they couldn’t get the medal over my head because of my big hair. And later, everybody was laughing and saying, ‘Oh, that is so Kelly Swanson.’ ”
Big hair notwithstanding, Swanson — a popular storyteller, comedienne and motivational speaker from High Point — won two big honors at the National Speakers Association’s international conference in Nashville, Tennessee. She won the prestigious Council of Peers Award for Excellence — an award signifying induction into the Speaker Hall of Fame — and was awarded her Certified Speaking Professional designation, an elite distinction that only a small percentage of public speakers earn.
“(The Hall of Fame) is a really prestigious award,” Swanson says. “Some people get nominated 13, 15, 20 times before they win it, if ever. And you’re nominated by past inductees, so your heroes in this business are honoring the work you’ve done. It’s a lifetime achievement for me.”
Swanson initially made a name for herself as a storyteller, winning awards and even earning herself an invitation to perform at the prestigious National Storytelling Festival in 2004. Over the years, though, she morphed into doing comedy and motivational speaking, and she has delivered keynote speeches for major conferences and corporate events from coast to coast.
She’s proud of her recognition, in part, because she refused to be conventional, and that paid off for her.
“I’m somebody in this industry who didn’t fit the mold,” Swanson says. “I didn’t fit the part — I’m blinged, big hair, big accent. I think I was honored for doing it my way, for giving people permission to make it even when they don’t look the part.”
She also credits the many men and women who helped her along the way, including the late Jeanne Robertson, a fellow humorist from North Carolina, and High Point’s Nido Qubein, who was a nationally acclaimed public speaker long before he became the president of High Point University.
“I was only there because of all the people who poured into me,” Swanson says. “I’m standing on the shoulders of all the people who came along and lifted me up.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
