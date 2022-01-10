Varsity Sports

Schedules subject to change by schools; check with the host school concerning COVID-19 protocols. Basketball is girls followed by boys unless otherwise noted.

T.W. Andrews

Tuesday – no events

Wednesday – Track at Reidsville, 4; wrestling at South Stokes, 5

Thursday-Saturday – no events

High Point Central

Tuesday – Basketball at Atkins, 6:30

Wednesday – Basketball at Dudley, 6:30

Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball vs. Southern Guilford, 6:30; wrestling at Eastern Guilford, 7

Saturday – Wrestling at Glenn, 9 a.m.

Southwest Guilford

Tuesday – Basketball at Ragsdale, 6

Wednesday – Girls basketball vs. Southeast Guilford, 6

Thursday – no events

Friday – Basketball vs. Northwest Guilford, 6; wrestling in Phillip Reed Rumble (Glenn), 6

Saturday – Swimming in Metro meet (Western Guilford), 9 a.m.; wrestling in Phillip Reed Rumble (Glenn), 9 a.m.

High Point Christian

Tuesday – Basketball at Westchester Country Day, 5:30

Wednesday – no events

Thursday – Swimming at Wesleyan Christian, 4; basketball vs. Concord First Assembly, 5:30

Friday – Basketball vs. Caldwell, 5:30

Saturday – no events

Wesleyan Christian

Tuesday – Basketball at The Burlington School, 5:30

Wednesday – Wrestling at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Thursday – Swimming vs. Westchester Country Day, 4:30

Friday – Basketball at Piedmont Classical, 5:30

Saturday – no events

Westchester Country Day

Tuesday – Basketball vs. High Point Christian, 5:30

Wednesday – no events

Thursday – Swimming at Wesleyan Christian, 4; basketball vs. Calvary Day, 5:30

Friday-Saturday – no events

Bishop McGuinness

Tuesday – Track meet (JDL Fast Track), 5; wrestling vs. NCLA/Carver, 6; basketball at Carver, 6:15

Wednesday – Basketball at Starmount, 5:15

Thursday – no events

Friday – Wrestling at Eastern Guilford, 6; basketball at Cornerstone Charter, 5:30

Saturday – no events

East Davidson

Tuesday – Basketball at Thomasville, 6

Wednesday – Swimming vs. North Rowan/South Davidson (Salisbury YMCA), 6

Thursday – Swimming in Davidson County meet (GAC); wrestling at Thomasville, 7

Friday – Basketball vs. West Davidson, 6

Saturday – no events

Glenn

Tuesday – Track in Forsyth County meet (JDL Fast Track), 5; basketball at East Forsyth, 6

Wednesday – no events

Thursday – Wrestling vs. Mount Tabor/East Forsyth (EF), 6

Friday – Basketball vs. Davie County, 6; swimming vs. Parkland/Mount Tabor (Kernersville YMCA), 7:30

Saturday – Wrestling in Phillip Reed Rumble (Glenn), 9 a.m.; boys basketball vs. Salem Baptist (Atkins), 3

Ledford

Tuesday – no events

Wednesday – Wrestling at Asheboro, 6; girls basketball at East Forsyth, 6; boys basketball at Central Davidson, 7:30

Thursday – Swimming in Davidson County meet (GAC)

Friday – Basketball vs. Oak Grove, 6

Saturday – Wrestling in Phillip Reed Invitational (Glenn), 9 a.m.

Oak Grove

Tuesday – Basketball vs. North Davidson, 6

Wednesday – no events

Thursday – Swimming in Davidson County championship (GAC), 4:45; track meet (JDL Fast Track), 5; wrestling vs. Montgomery Central, 6

Friday – Basketball at Ledford, 6

Saturday – no events

Ragsdale

Tuesday – Basketball vs. Southwest Guilford, 6

Wednesday – Basketball at Northwest Guilford, 6

Thursday – Wrestling vs. Cary, 6

Friday – Basketball at Western Guilford, 6

Saturday – Wrestling in Phillip Reed Rumble (Glenn), 8 a.m.

Southern Guilford

Tuesday – Basketball at Dudley, 6:30

Wednesday – Wrestling at Northwest Guilford, 6

Thursday – no events

Friday – Wrestling at Trinity, 6; basketball at High Point Central, 6:30

Saturday – no events

Thomasville

Tuesday – Basketball vs. East Davidson, 6

Wednesday – no events

Thursday – Swimming at Davidson County meet (GAC); wrestling vs. East Davidson, 6

Friday – Swimming vs. West Davidson (Lexington YMCA); basketball at Lexington, 6

Saturday – Wrestling at Montgomery Central dual tournament, all day

Trinity

Tuesday-Wednesday – no events

Thursday – Wrestling vs. Randleman/Southern Guilford, 6

Friday – Basketball at Eastern Randolph, 6

Saturday – Wrestling at tournament, 6

Wheatmore

Tuesday-Wednesday – no events

Thursday – Wrestling at Uwharrie Charter, 7

Friday – Basketball vs. Providence Grove, 6

Saturday – Wrestling in Phillip Reed Rumble (Glenn), 9 a.m.

High Point University

Monday-Tuesday – no events

Wednesday – Women’s basketball at USC Upstate, 5; men’s basketball at USC Upstate, 7

Thursday – no events

Friday – Track and field in Virginia Tech Invite (Blacksburg, Va.), all day

Saturday – Track and field in Virginia Tech Invite (Blacksburg, Va.), all day; women’s basketball vs. Campbell, 12:30; men’s basketball vs. NC A&T, 7

Sunday – no events

