HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian topped Metrolina Christian 5-0 in girls soccer Tuesday at Wesleyan’s Sanford Field.
Madison Casteen scored two goals to lead the Trojans (4-1), who led 3-0 at halftime. Kyla Denton and Caroline Heywood each had a goal and an assist, while Fiona Konig had a goal. Ava Peele and Molly Crim each added an assist.
HIGH POINT CENTRAL, DUDLEY
HIGH POINT — High Point Central defeated Dudley 4-1 in Mid-State 3A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Correll-Morris Field.
The Bison improved to 1-5-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, WESTERN GUILFORD
HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford topped Western Guilford 4-1 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Tuesday at Southwest.
Gurnoor Grewal scored two goals to lead the Cowgirls (4-1 overall, 1-0 conference). Kory Lloyd dished three assists, while Hailey Peterson and Lindsey Swift each scored a goal. Josie Tucker chipped in an assist.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day raced past The Burlington School 10-3 in nonconference girls soccer Tuesday at Westchester’s Kennedy Field. The Wildcats improved to 2-1-1.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, FORBUSH
EAST BEND — Bishop McGuinness beat Forbush 7-1 in nonconference girls soccer Tuesday at Forbush.
Justine Grimsley had two goals and an assist to lead the Villains (4-3), while Claire Clampett also had two goals. Laney Heafner added a goal and two assists, while Anna Krawczyk had a goal and an assist. Anna Aufrance had a goal, and Ashley Hawley and Alyssa Dixon-Velez each had an assist.
Emmy Valente made three saves in goal while Hannah Reeves made one.
BASEBALL HIGH POINT CENTRAL, NORTHEAST GUILFORD
McLEANSVILLE — High Point Central lost 18-2 in four innings against Northeast Guilford in Mid-State 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Northeast.
Gilbert Amaya Pena had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Bison (1-7 overall, 0-4 conference). Sa’Quawn Manning added a hit and an RBI. Savion Harris, Keith Lucas and Cory Crump each had a hit. Lucas and Amaya Pena also pitched.
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, NORTHERN GUILFORD
GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford defeated Northern Guilford 9-5 in Metro 4A Conference baseball Tuesday at Northern. The Cowboys improved to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY, BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN
BURLINGTON — Westchester Country Day beat Burlington Christian 6-1 in nonconference baseball Tuesday at Joe Davidson Park. The Wildcats improved to 4-2.
LEDFORD, CENTRAL DAVIDSON
WALLBURG — Ledford won 7-3 against Central Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Tuesday at Ledford.
Ayden Wall had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs to lead the Panthers (8-1 overall, 1-0 conference). Angel Pichardo added a double and two RBIs, while Kelvyn Paulino Jr. had two hits and an RBI and Jadden Rodriguez had a hit and an RBI.
Garrett Roark earned the pitching win, striking out six in five innings.
TRINITY, UWHARRIE CHARTER
TRINITY — Trinity topped Uwharrie Charter 3-0 in PAC 1A/2A baseball Tuesday at Trinity. Cade Hill pitched for the Bulldogs (6-3 overall, 5-0 conference).
WHEATMORE, EASTERN RANDOLPH
RAMSEUR — Wheatmore downed Eastern Randolph 5-2 in PAC 1A/2A baseball Tuesday at Eastern Randolph.
Parker Kines, who got the win, and Mason Rich pitched for the Warriors (4-4 overall, 1-4 conference).
SOFTBALL SOUTHERN GUILFORD, HIGH POINT CENTRAL
GUILFORD COUNTY — Southern Guilford won 15-0 in three innings against High Point Central in Mid-State 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Southern.
Naomi Hunt had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs to lead the Storm. Avery Lowe also had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs. Ashlyn Pegram added a double and two RBIs, while Madison Goins had a double and one RBI.
Kenly Brown struck out eight without allowing a hit or a walk in the circle.
Southern improved to 5-2 overall and 5-1 in the conference while the Bison dipped to 1-4 and 0-3.
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN, CANNON
CONCORD — High Point Christian defeated Cannon 7-4 in nonconference softball Tuesday at Cannon.
Lexi Hall had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Cougars (). Laci Jarrell added two hits, including a double, two RBIs and two stolen bases, while Mary Douglas Hayworth also had two hits and three stolen bases. Hailey Allred added an RBI.
Paisley Dixon struck out four in six innings in earning the pitching win.
LEDFORD, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL
WALLBURG — Ledford beat Montgomery Central 10-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball Tuesday at Ledford.
Sophie Wheat had two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs to lead the Panthers (4-2 overall, 1-1 conference). Alex Graham also had two hits, including a double, and an RBI, while Lily Moser, Ava Francis and Ivye Francis, who tripled, each had a hit and an RBI.
Leah Leonard got the complete-game pitching win, striking out four.
LACROSSE SOUTHWEST GUILFORD, WEST STOKES
KING — Southwest Guilford edged West Stokes 4-3 in nonconference girls lacrosse Tuesday at West Stokes. The Cowgirls improved to 5-2.
BISHOP McGUINNESS, NORTH DAVIDSON/ATKINS
KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness shut out North Davidson 17-0 in Mid-State/Mid Piedmont/NW Piedmont boys lacrosse Tuesday at Bishop.
BOYS TENNIS BISHOP McGUINNESS, RJ REYNOLDS
WINSTON-SALEM — Bishop McGuinness won 8-1 against R.J. Reynolds in nonconference boys tennis Tuesday at Hanes Park.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, GREENSBORO DAY
GREENSBORO — Wesleyan Christian fell 6-3 against Greensboro Day in boys tennis Tuesday at Greensboro Day.
Henry Henning and Eli Henning won in singles for the Trojans and teamed to win in doubles as well.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY
HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian defeated crosstown rival Westchester Country Day 6-0 in girls soccer Tuesday at Westchester.
Elle Gardner and Blythe Cunningham each scored two goals to lead the Trojans (6-0). Izzy Jordan and Emerson Everhart each had one goal, and Josie Martin earned the shutout in goal.
BOYS GOLF AT FOREST OAKS CC
GREENSBORO — Westchester Country Day placed fourth in Tuesday’s Caldwell Invitational boys golf match at Forest Oaks Country Club.
Forsyth Country Day was first with a 170, followed by Greensboro Day with a 184. The Wildcats, with counting scores from Joe Brinson (46), Ben Covington (48), Coleman Schwartz (50) and Brooks Covington (52), totaled a 196.
NJCAA D2 TOURNAMENT DAVIDSON-DAVIE, FLORIDA GATEWAY
DANVILLE, Ill. — Top-seeded Davidson-Davie Community College defeated 16th-seeded Florida Gateway 83-77 in the first round of the NJCAA D2 national tournament Tuesday in the Mary Miller Gymnasium.
