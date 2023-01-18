HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian won the girls team score to highlight Tuesday’s meet against Asheville Christian at Wesleyan.
The Trojans won the girls team score 59-35 while Asheville Christian won the boys team score 62-32.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 6:51 pm
HIGH POINT – Wesleyan Christian won the girls team score to highlight Tuesday’s meet against Asheville Christian at Wesleyan.
The Trojans won the girls team score 59-35 while Asheville Christian won the boys team score 62-32.
Winning events for Wesleyan were: Emmett King (boys 200 freestyle – 2:19.01), AK Gill (girls 100 butterfly – 1:04.97; girls 100 backstroke 1:07.41), Elle Gardner (girls 100 freestyle – 1:02.05) and Thad Austin (boys 100 freestyle – 48.30; boys 100 backstroke – 53.83), as well as the girls 200 medley (Greyson Cook, Katy Stevens, Gill and Ramsey Dawson – 2:06.56), girls 200 freestyle (Stevens, Gardner, Molly King, Cook – 1:56.44), girls 400 freestyle (Gardner, Dawson, King, Gill – 4:19.62) and boys 400 freestyle (Braeden Smith, Colt Wallace, Austin, Christopher Moye – 3:54.72) relays.
BASKETBALL
WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY BOYS, CALVARY DAY
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day lost 72-63 against Calvary Day in PTAC boys basketball Tuesday at Westchester.
Jalen Umstead scored 15 points to lead the Wildcats (7-7 overall, 0-3 conference). MJ Edwards added 14 points, while Nolan Patterson had 13 points.
BISHOP McGUINNESS GIRLS, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC
CHARLOTTE – Bishop McGuinness fell 67-49 against Charlotte Catholic in a matchup of top 50 girls basketball teams in the state Tuesday at Charlotte Catholic.
Adelaide Jernigan scored 14 points to lead the Villains (14-2), who trailed 27-18 at halftime and got as close as six in the second half. Tate Chappell added 12 points while Charley Chappell and Izzy Ross each had eight.
Blanca Thomas scored 37 to lead Charlotte Catholic (13-4).
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, CARMEL CHRISTIAN
MATTHEWS – Wesleyan Christian topped Carmel Christian 66-17 in girls basketball Tuesday at Carmel Christian.
Sara Kate Carr scored a career-high 16 points to lead the Trojans (14-9). Taylor Hawley added 12 points, followed by Lily Pereira with nine points.
In the boys game, Wesleyan lost 91-75 to move to 6-16.
GLENN, PARKLAND
WINSTON-SALEM – Glenn beat Parkland 66-54 in Central Piedmont 4A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Parkland.
The Bobcats improved to 9-9 overall and 3-5 in the conference.
In the girls game, Glenn lost 59-44 to fall to 3-14 and 0-8.
SOUTHERN GUILFORD, NORTHEAST GUILFORD
McLEANSVILLE – Southern Guilford rolled past Northeast Guilford 70-38 in Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Northeast.
The Storm improved to 14-3 overall and 8-0 in the conference.
In the girls game, Southern won 45-29 to improve to 5-12 and 3-5.
THOMASVILLE, CHAPEL HILL
THOMASVILLE – Chapel Hill edged Thomasville 57-54 in overtime Tuesday in nonconference boys basketball at Thomasville.
The Bulldogs dipped to 12-3 overall.
In the girls game, Thomasville lost 61-11 to fall to 0-14.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.