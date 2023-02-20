TRIAD — Over a dozen area teams qualified for the NCHSAA basketball playoffs, which were bracketed over the weekend.
Here are the matchups for tonight’s first round:
BOYS
1A West — No. 29 Draughn vs. No. 4 Bishop McGuinness; No. 20 Piedmont Community vs. No. 5 Thomasville
2A West — No. 20 Randleman at No. 13 T.W. Andrews; No. 18 Newton-Conover at No. 15 Trinity
3A West — No. 25 Hibriten at No. 8 Southern Guilford; No. 28 Ledford at No. 5 South Point
4A West — No. 17 East Mecklenburg at No. 16 Ragsdale; No. 18 Southwest Guilford at No. 15 Hough
GIRLS
1A West — No. 31 Hayesville at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness
2A West — No. 25 Wheatmore at No. 8 East Rutherford; No. 27 Maiden at No. 6 T.W. Andrews; No. 22 Trinity at No. 11 North Wilkes
3A West — No. 27 South Point at No. 6 Oak Grove; No. 22 Central Cabarrus at No. 11 Ledford
4A West — No. 27 Southwest Guilford at No. 6 Marvin Ridge
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS NORTHWEST PIEDMONT 1A
BISHOP McGUINNESS GIRLS, NCLA
KERNERSVILLE — Top-seeded Bishop McGuinness raced past second-seeded NC Leadership Academy 62-14 in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls tournament championship Friday at Bishop. Adelaide Jernigan scored 14 points — all in the first half — to lead the Villains (22-4), who led 28-2 after one quarter and 37-8 at halftime. Claire Sullivan and Izzy Ross each followed with seven points. It was Bishop’s second straight conference tournament title and ninth overall.
BISHOP BOYS, WINSTON-SALEM PREP
KERNERSVILLE — Top-seeded Bishop McGuinness pulled away to beat second-seeded Winston-Salem Prep 73-58 in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference boys basketball tournament championship Friday at Bishop.
Jamison Graves netted 22 points while John Campbell and Cal Barrett each had 10 points for the Villains (21-5), who led 40-24 at halftime. Miller Aho added 10 points.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 1A/2A THOMASVILLE BOYS, SALISBURY
LEXINGTON — Second-seeded Thomasville lost 69-62 against top-seeded Salisbury in the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference boys basketball tournament championship Friday at Lexington.
The Bulldogs dipped to 22-5.
PAC 1A/2A TRINITY BOYS, EASTERN RANDOLPH
RAMSEUR — Third-seeded Trinity fell 75-64 against top-seeded Eastern Randolph in the PAC 1A/2A boys basketball tournament championship Friday at Eastern Randolph.
The Bulldogs moved to 20-7.
MID-STATE 2A ANDREWS GIRLS, REIDSVILLE
WALKERTOWN — Top-seeded Andrews rolled past third-seeded Reidsville 60-38 in the Mid-State 2A Conference girls basketball tournament championship Friday at Walkertown.
Janiya Milligan scored 15 points to lead the Lady Raiders (20-4). Sanai Johnson chipped in 10 points, followed by Jahniya Butler with nine points and Jurnee Flowers and Jayda Butler with six points each.
ANDREWS BOYS, REIDSVILLE
WALKERTOWN — Top-seeded Reidsville defeated third-seeded Andrews 70-59 in the Mid-State 2A Conference boys basketball tournament championship Friday at Walkertown.
The Red Raiders dipped to 17-9.
MID-STATE 3A SOUTHERN GUILFORD BOYS, SMITH
GREENSBORO — Top-seeded Smith lost 65-54 against second-seeded Smith in the Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball tournament championship Friday at Smith.
Jamias Ferere scored 26 points while Jucqarie Love had 14 points for the Storm (22-5).
NCISAA PLAYOFFS WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY BOYS, WAYNE COUNTRY DAY
GOLDSBORO — Westchester Country Day fell 92-53 against second-seeded Wayne Country Day on Saturday at Wayne Country Day in the quarterfinals of the NCISAA 2A boys basketball playoffs.
MJ Edwards scored 18 points to lead the Wildcats (9-15), followed by Zane Dinkins with 16 points and Jalen Umstead with nine points.
