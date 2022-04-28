WALLBURG – Morgan Harrison scored with 2.9 seconds left in the second 10-minute overtime period to help Ledford defeat Central Davidson 2-1 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Ledford.
Samantha Flynn also had a goal and an assist while Julissa Alvarez added an assist for the Panthers (7-6-3 overall, 3-3 conference), who trailed 1-0 at halftime. Maddie Callahan made five saves in goal.
E. DAVIDSON, SALISBURY
SALISBURY – East Davidson fell 3-1 against Salisbury in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Salisbury. The Golden Eagles dipped to 8-5-1 overall and 6-3 in the conference.
OAK GROVE, ASHEBORO
ASHEBORO – Oak Grove fell 5-0 against host Asheboro in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Wednesday. The Grizzlies dipped to 5-8 overall and 3-3 in the conference.
THOMASVILLE, S. DAVIDSON
THOMASVILLE – Thomasville lost 2-0 against South Davidson in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference girls soccer Wednesday at Thomasville. The Bulldogs moved to 0-10 overall and 0-7 in the conference.
TRINITY, UWHARRIE CHARTER
ASHEBORO – Trinity fell 5-2 against Uwharrie Charter in PAC 1A/2A girls soccer Wednesday at Uwharrie Charter. The Bulldogs dipped to 4-10 overall and 2-6 in the conference.
TRACK
MID-STATE 2A CHAMPIONSHIP
HIGH POINT – TW Andrews earned a pair of second-place finishes in the team totals during Wednesday’s Mid-State 2A Conference championship meet at the High Point Athletic Complex.
West Stokes won the girls team title with 143 points, while Andrews was second with 128 and Walkertown was third with 88 in the seven-team field. West Stokes also won the boys team title with 174 points, followed by Andrews with 147 in second and Walkertown with 140 in third among the seven teams.
Winning events for Andrews were: Sania Johnson, Nijayah Townes, Ashley Bowman, Correy McManus, Ja’Neil Harris, John Shearin and Ta’Shaun Smith, as well as the girls 4x100, girls 4x400, boys 4x100 and boys 4x200 relays.
PAC 1A/2A CHAMPIONSHIP
TRINITY – Trinity won the boys team title to highlight Wednesday’s Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference championship meet at Wheatmore.
Trinity posted 147 points, followed by Providence Grove (116) and Randleman (113). Wheatmore was fourth with 77 points in the six-team field. Providence Grove won the girls title with 175 points, trailed by Randleman (120) and Wheatmore (92). Trinity was sixth with 21 points.
Winning events for Trinity were: Michael Connelly, Dylan Hodges, David Makupson and Gavin Garcia, as well as the boys 4x800, boys 4x200 and boys 4x400 relays.
Winning events for Wheatmore were: Zach Hazelwood, Peyton Wilson and Rylee Reidling.
Trinity’s Dwayne Allen was named the conference’s boys team coach of the year.
BASEBALL
SW GUILFORD, CEDAR RIDGE
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford edged Cedar Ridge 7-6 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Southwest.
JJ Parsons had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Cowboys (16-7), who led 7-4 through three innings. Tanner Royals added a double and two RBIs, while Tye Rauber had two hits, including a double.
Tyler Shafer and Joe Specht had a hit and an RBI. Connor Hartigan got the pitching win, striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings. Royals picked up the save, retiring the two batters he faced in the seventh.
OAK GROVE, C. DAVIDSON
MIDWAY – Oak Grove fell 9-3 against Central Davidson in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Wednesday at Oak Grove. The Grizzlies fell to 8-6 overall and 5-3 in the conference.
THOMASVILLE, LEXINGTON
LEXINGTON – Thomasville won 12-0 in five innings against host Lexington in Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference baseball Wednesday.
Jaylen Henry had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs to lead the Bulldogs (2-17 overall, 2-9 conference). Matthew Bankhead, who doubled twice, and DeShawn Holman, who doubled once, each had two hits and two RBI, while Owen Callicut had two hits and an RBI. Bankhead struck out seven while allowing one hit and one walk.
WHEATMORE, PROVIDENCE GROVE
FRANKLINVILLE – Wheatmore lost 5-1 against Providence Grove in PAC 1A/2A baseball Wednesday at Providence Grove.
Mason Rich had two hits while Rylan Smith had a hit and an RBI for the Warriors (6-14 overall, 3-8 conference). Payton Mooney had a hit and a walk, while Cam Hinson and Clay Hill each had a hit. Rich struck out four in five innings pitched.
SOFTBALL
SW GUILFORD, WALKERTOWN
HIGH POINT – Southwest Guilford lost 11-3 against Walkertown in nonconference softball Wednesday at Southwest. The Cowgirls, who trailed 4-0 through three innings, dipped to 13-7 overall.
TRINITY, RANDLEMAN
RANDLEMAN – Trinity lost 21-0 against Randleman in PAC 1A/2A softball Wednesday at Randleman.
The Bulldogs moved to 2-17 overall and 0-11 in the conference.
BOYS GOLF
AT HPCC-WILLOW CREEK
HIGH POINT – Westchester Country Day fired a team score of 131 to highlight Wednesday’s match against The Burlington School at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course.
Jaxson Morgan shot an even-par 36 to lead the Wildcats, followed by Henry Erikson (45), Jacob Johnson (50) and Bo Brigman (58).
BOYS TENNIS
BISHOP McGUINNESS, CHERRYVILLE
KERNERSVILLE – Fourth-seeded Bishop McGuinness swept 13th-seeded Cherryville 9-0 on Wednesday at Fourth of July Park in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A West boys tennis dual team playoffs. Luca Pestana, Joshua Hanflink, Timothy Hackman, Evan Sturgill, Grant Wilson and Connor Whalen won in singles. Pestana/Hackman, Hanflink/Sturgill and Wilson/Karsten Palmer won in doubles. The Villains (13-1) advanced to face fifth-seeded Thomas Jefferson in the second round.
WESTCHESTER CD, CALVARY DAY
WINSTON-SALEM – Westchester Country Day defeated Calvary Day 7-2 in PTAC boys tennis Wednesday at Hanes Park.
Max Verellen (6-3, 6-4), Holland Shoaf (6-3, 6-1), Harry Georgiadis (6-0, 6-1) and Ben Hunsberger (6-3, 6-3) won in singles for the Wildcats. Verellen/Clark Clodfelter (8-6), Preston Kendrick/Shoaf (8-3) and Georgiadis/Hunsberger (8-2) won in doubles.
LACROSSE
RAGSDALE, W. GUILFORD
JAMESTOWN – Ragsdale lost 21-0 against Western Guilford in Metro Conference boys lacrosse Wednesday at Ragsdale.
The Tigers fell to 0-14 both overall and in the conference.
In the girls match, Ragsdale lost 9-5 against Southeast Guilford. The Tigers dipped to 2-10 both overall and in the conference.
