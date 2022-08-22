GREENSBORO – Andrews rallied to beat Smith 28-22 in overtime Saturday afternoon in nonconference football at Smith.
Timothy Ratley contributed four touchdowns – three rushing, one passing – to lead the Red Raiders (1-0), who trailed 16-0 midway through the second quarter. Ja’shawn Harris had a 60-yard touchdown catch.
Andrews still trailed by eight midway through the fourth when it stopped the Golden Eagles (0-1) on the goal line. Ratley, who also had a 60-yard touchdown run, connected with Harris to tie the game 22-22 with 4:53 left in regulation.
Ratley then ran in a score to open overtime, and the Red Raider defense forced a turnover to seal the outcome.
RAGSDALE, BISHOP McGUINNESS
GREENSBORO – Ragsdale edged Bishop McGuinness 2-2 (4-2 in PKs) on Saturday in the Triad Division championship of the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament at Bryan Park.
GREENSBORO – High Point Central defeated Northeast Guilford 5-3 on Saturday in the Triad Division consolation bracket of the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament at Bryan Park. The Bison, who led 2-0 at halftime, improved to 2-1 overall.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN, N. FORSYTH
GREENSBORO – Wesleyan Christian topped North Forsyth 4-1 on Saturday in the Piedmont Division consolation bracket of the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament at Bryan Park.
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford lost 0-0 (5-4 in PKs) against Grimsley on Saturday in the Piedmont Division consolation bracket of the Triad Cup boys soccer tournament at Bryan park.The Cowboys (1-2) took sixth place in their division.
HIGH POINT — Unable to convert on prime scoring opportunities, the High Point University women’s soccer team tied American University 1-1 in its home opener Sunday at Vert Stadium. The Panthers scored first when Sam Gerhart sent a header into the net off Emma Schlosser’s header into the box in the 11th minute but the Panthers missed on a shot wide, clanged one off the right post then failed to knock in the rebound and sailed one high as they controlled play for the first 30 minutes. The Panthers also dominated most of the second half but couldn’t connect on shots and missed on prime crosses into the box. HPU is now 0-0-2. Fisayo Iluyomade scored the American goal in the 38th minute. She outworked a defender for the ball, dribbled to just outside the 18-yard box and lofted a shot high into the net.
HIGH POINT — High Point battled Division II Mars Hill to a 1-1 draw in a men’s soccer exhibition match Saturday at Vert Stadium. After giving up a goal in the first half, the Panthers drew even when Alex Abril took a pass from Noah Holmes on the right side and shot the ball into the left corner of the net from about 12 yards out. HPU couldn’t convert on chances down the stretch. One shot was smothered in the 79th minute, a header off a corner kick sailed high in the 80th minute, a shot was stopped in the 86th minute and a feed into the mouth of the net was grabbed at the final buzzer. The Panthers open the season in Vert Stadium against Davidson on Thursday.
CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina won the last five of the last six points and posted a five-set victory over High Point University in an exhibition match Saturday. Set scores were 25-15, 17-25, 22-25, 25-17 and 15-11. It was the only exhibition match for the Panthers, who open the regular season at Virginia Commonwealth on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.