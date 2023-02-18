TRIAD
When Jaleel Battles Jr. saw a Facebook post this past summer about auditions for a nationally touring musical showcase, he was skeptical.
“I’m not gonna lie, I thought it was fake,” the 19-year-old aspiring entertainer from High Point recalls. “The things they were saying didn’t seem real — it sounded too good to be true.”
In hindsight, the show wasn’t fake … and, in fact, things are about to get very real for Battles and his fellow cast members of “Hits! The Musical” when the singing and dancing extravaganza launches its 50-city national tour this coming week in Asheville.
Battles is one of 29 gifted young performers selected — from more than 7,000 who auditioned — for “Hits!,” a musical journey of dozens of popular pop, rock and Broadway hits from the 1950s to the present, including such classics as “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Flashdance … What A Feeling,” “Satisfaction,” “My Heart Will Go On” and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours.”
Also in the cast, which features only performers between the ages of 10 and 22, is 20-year-old Madeline Underwood, an up-and-coming dancer who grew up in Jamestown.
“My agent sent me an email about this new musical coming out, so I decided to go audition and check it out,” Underwood said. “Once I started learning the choreo, I knew this show was something I wanted to be a part of.”
“Hits! The Musical” is being co-produced by legendary Grammy Award-winner Dionne Warwick and multi-platinum record producer Damon Elliott, which gives the show some extra clout. The show will give performers such as Battles and Underwood valuable exposure and could be a significant stepping stone in their careers, according to Bob Gries, the show’s founder and executive producer.
“We pulled together an electrifying cast of budding young superstars who sing and dance with unstoppable high energy and talent,” Gries said. “This show will not only give the audience an unforgettable musical experience, but it will give these exceptionally talented young performers the opportunity to take center stage and showcase their individual talents.”
Here’s a closer look at the Triad’s two performers in the show:
JALEEL BATTLES JR.
Battles, the son of Jaleel Battles Sr. and Makesia Marshall-Battles of High Point, was about 5 years old when he began singing at his church, Greater Power and Praise Tabernacle.
“It just kinda went from there,” he said during a telephone interview from St. Petersburg, Florida, where the “Hits!” cast is rehearsing. “My first time auditioning for a professional show was for a show on Broadway, and I got all the way to the final callback. That’s when I knew I wanted to perform for the rest of my life.”
A 2021 graduate of College Preparatory and Leadership Academy in Jamestown, Battles is now a sophomore at East Carolina University, where he’s majoring in musical theater and professional acting, with a minor in biology. At ECU, he has added to his list of credits by performing in such productions as “Mamma Mia!,” “Pippin” and “Head Over Heels.”
Battles is one of 19 singers selected for “Hits! The Musical,” and he’ll get his fair share of the spotlight in the 90-minute production, taking the lead on such songs as “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye and “1999” by Prince. The Marvin Gaye song, in particular, resonates with Battles, although he wasn’t even born when Gaye was killed in 1984.
“I think the goal is not necessarily to imitate but to understand what the song is about,” Battles said. “The song is in our ’60s medley, and there was a lot of stuff going on in the world back then. I try to think about what’s going on in the world today, and honestly it’s no different — this is a song of unity. So when I sing this song, I don’t try to mimic Marvin Gaye, but I try to feel where he was coming from.”
Battles promises audience members an evening of high-energy entertainment.
“There’s literally music from every person on this earth’s generation,” he said. “It’s 90 minutes of fun that will have you out of your seat, have you singing along, and have you remembering your childhood.”
MADELINE UNDERWOOD
Underwood, the daughter of Matt and Stephanie Underwood of Jamestown, began dancing when she was about 3 years old. She started out in ballet, eventually progressed to competitive dance, and it wasn’t long before she knew she wanted to pursue a career in dance.
“I just loved it — I loved the idea of getting to perform on stage for people,” she said. “It just gives me this exhilarating feeling.”
Everything seemed to point Underwood toward a life in the dance world, from training and competing with Starz Elite Dance Center in High Point as a young girl, to the time she played Clara in High Point Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker,” to her decision to attend Penn-Griffin School for the Arts. During her senior year of high school, she moved to Brea, California, to train at The Brea Space, an elite dance training studio.
Underwood has appeared on the “Dance Moms” television series, played a ballerina on an episode of “This Is Us,” played the lead in a short film titled “Saturday Night,” and has appeared in several music videos, commercials and dancewear photo shoots. She’s also a member of the Royal Flux Dance Company in Los Angeles.
With “Hits! The Musical,” Underwood is one of only 10 dancers selected to perform in the upbeat show. She loves the entire production, but her moment to shine is her solo dance number for “Flashdance … What A Feeling.”
“It’s one of my favorite numbers, because it truly showcases me as a dancer, and it’s so fun to perform,” Underwood said.
She said she’s excited for audiences to see the show.
“(Rehearsals) have been intense, but also really fun,” she said. “I feel like everyone is coming together as a family, and now we’re getting into all the craziness of dress rehearsals. But it’s all coming together, and it’s gonna be great.”
