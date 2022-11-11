HIGH POINT — Three Girl Scouts from High Point recently earned Gold Awards, the highest achievement a Scout can earn. Scouts earn the award through projects that create sustainable change on a community or world issue.
Sandy See partnered with Piedmont Wildlife Rehab Inc. to enhance an outdoor classroom area. Sylvia Pappas built donation bins for the Guilford County Animal Shelter to use to collect donations for animals in need.
Tamara Davis created five murals and two “acts-of-kindness” bulletin boards at Southwest Guilford High School. The bulletin boards are places where people can leave inspirational quotes or give advice or motivation to those who need it and serve as a morale boost for students.
All three Scouts are members of Troop 2430.
HPU student wins pageant in NY (HAS MUG)
HIGH POINT — High Point University student Sydney Brett was recently crowned the International United Miss South New York and will represent the state at the International pageant in July 2023 in Orlando, Florida.
A native of Long Island, New York, she is a senior at HPU, where she’s a leadership fellow and honor student in the David R. Hayworth School of Arts and Design. She also is the founder of a nonprofit, Stronger Than You Think, which helps youth who are victims of both physical and verbal bullying.
Soccer team with local student posts historic win
BOSTON — Emerson College student Nathaniel Yarborough of High Point was recently part of the college men’s soccer team that netted a historic win. The team advanced to its first-ever NEWMAC championship game in the college’s history.
The team completed the 2022 campaign as its most successful season, finishing with an overall record of 10-3-6 and a NEWMAC record of 4-2-1. The team lost to Babson College in the NEWMAC Championship game.
Yarborough is majoring in media arts production and is a member of the class of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.