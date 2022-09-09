Williams named GCS Employee of Month
HIGH POINT — Kinyetta Williams was named the September Guilford County Schools Employee of the Month.
As general assistant at Southwest Elementary School, her job is to do whatever is needed, whether that’s helping scan in OneCards for more than 800 students, administering medicine to students on a care plan, or substituting in a classroom. “Ms. K,” as she’s known, loves the variety of her day and the students and families she serves.
Williams was nominated by several individuals who worked with her during summer learning.
Williams received a $50 gift card courtesy of the Greensboro Jaycees. During the month of September, her photo will hang at the district’s central offices, at Southwest Elementary and at the Greensboro Jaycees office.
Garrett appointed to GTCC board
TRIAD — Gov. Roy Cooper recently appointed Darlene Garrett as a member at-large to the Guilford Technical Community College board of trustees.
Garrett, a resident of Greensboro, served on the Guilford County Board of Education before stepping away in 2020 and continues to be an advocate for public education.
Local students earn academic honors at SNHU
TRIAD — Several area students were recently named to the president’s list and dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University.
To make the president’s list, students must have a grade point average of at least 3.7 and be enrolled full time. To make the dean’s list, full-time students must have a GPA of 3.5 to 3.699.
Making the president’s list were Andrew Loveday and Mohammad Waqas of High Point, Haley George and Erianna Hunter of Jamestown, Alysha Rigg, Annette Hunt and Bridgette Smith of Thomasville, Nikki Wilkerson and Jennifer Barnes of Kernersville, and Jocelyn Lee of Trinity.
Making the dean’s list were Saba Khan of High Point and Spencer Doorley of Archdale.
Trinity church has homecoming service
TRINITY — St. Mary’s United Methodist Church on Rockford Road will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday with an 11 a.m. service. There will be a dinner after the service. A 3 p.m. service will feature the Rev. Tammy Ingram and the men’s choir from Bass Chapel United Methodist Church.
Enterprise’s owner buys newspapers
PADUCAH, Ky. — Paxton Media Group, parent company of The High Point Enterprise, recently announced several acquisitions in Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.
The Kentucky-based media company acquired The Cleveland Daily Banner and The Cookeville Herald-Citizen in Tennessee, The Cartersville Daily Tribune News and The Chatsworth Times in Georgia and The Jasper Daily Mountain Eagle in Alabama.
The operations had been owned by Cleveland Newspapers Inc. and Cookeville Newspapers Inc. for more than 65 and 47 years, respectively.
