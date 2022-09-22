Upchurch appointed to national board (HAS MUG)
GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County Commissioner James Upchurch was recently appointed to the Finance, Pensions, and Intergovernmental Affairs Steering Committee of the National Association of Counties.
The committee is responsible for leading and facilitating national-level discussions on major developments in county best practices and national policy issues relating to financial resources of counties, fiscal management, federal assistance, municipal borrowing, county revenues, federal budget, federal tax reform, elections and Native American issues.
Universal CEO Scheffer to retire (HAS MUG)
HIGH POINT — Universal Furniture President and CEO Jeff Scheffer recently announced he will step down at the end of the year after 45 years in the furniture business.
Current Senior Vice President Sean O’Connor will succeed Scheffer as president on January 1, 2023.
Scheffer has led Universal Furniture, a division of Samson Holding, since 2008, taking it from a commodity casegoods manufacturer to a whole home resource. He’s credited with driving the company’s modernization and expansion including a new showroom, a new domestic upholstery program, successful licenses with brands including Coastal Living and Miranda Kerr Home, and the introduction of a to-the-trade program for interior designers.
Throughout his career, Scheffer also has held leadership positions with American Drew and Stanley Furniture. He’s a past chairman of the High Point Market Authority and board member of the American Home Furnishings Alliance.
Novant earns high ratings from AHA (HAS MUG)
TRIAD – Several Novant Health facilities recently received gold ratings recognizing commitment to quality care for cardiovascular patients, resulting in shorter recovery times and fewer hospital readmissions. The awards stem from participation in the AHA program titled “Get With the Guidelines and the Mission: Lifeline.
Facilities in the Triad that were among 10 receiving a gold rating include Forsyth, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers.
Egger sets monthly production record
LEXINGTON — Lexington-based wood material supplier Egger recently announced that it set a monthly production record at its plant in Davidson County.
The company says it produced more than 1 million square meters of thermally fused laminate in just 30 days, amounting to 336,000 4-foot by 8-foot sheets of TFL – enough to cover 186
football fields. It was 18% above the plant’s monthly projection.
The production record was achieved with two lamination lines. The company is planning to increase TFL production by an estimated 50% with a third lamination line, which is expected to be operational in early 2023. The additional capacity ensures short lead times for customers and creates about 20 new jobs in Lexington. Egger also is celebrating the company’s two-year production anniversary this month.
