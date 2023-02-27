RUSTBURG, Virginia — A Lexington man has been convicted in a 2022 shooting death in central Virginia.
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 5:54 pm
RUSTBURG, Virginia — A Lexington man has been convicted in a 2022 shooting death in central Virginia.
Michael Anthony Cerillo, 52, was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder. His sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.
He was accused of shooting Robert William Staton, 33, of Rustburg in the head on July 5, 2022, because he believed Staton had stolen marijuana from him, according to trial testimony. Staton was found at the entrance of a church’s parking lot.
Cerillo, who is originally from the Rustburg area, testified at trial that Staton first attacked him, and he shot in Staton in self-defense.
Defense Attorney Matt Pack. Pack argued this was self-defense from Cerillo.
The jury deliberated about 90 minutes.
Cerillo’s attorney, Matt Pack, said that Cerillo intends to appeal his conviction.
