A Triad barbecue joint that tries to stick to tradition was named the best of its kind in North Carolina by Southern Living magazine.
Lexington Barbecue ranks No. 1 on the magazine’s list of the state’s top places in the latest edition.
Southern Living nominated standout barbecue joints in the state and asked readers to take an online survey. More than 15,000 did.
After Lexington Barbecue rose to the top of the list, Southern Living praised the decades-old restaurant.
“In Lexington, barbecue means pork — specifically, pork shoulders cooked on big brick pits over glowing hickory coals then chopped, sliced, or coarse chopped and dressed in the thin vinegar-based sauce that locals call dip,” the report said.
Stamey’s Barbecue in Greensboro ranked No. 2.
