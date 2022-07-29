WALLBURG — With the Mid-Piedmont Conference Offensive Player of the Year returning at quarterback and complemented by a nearly 1,000-yard rusher at running back, Ledford head football coach Chris Doby is confident the Panthers will pile up the points this season.

The Player of the Year is Nathan Carr, who threw for 2,324 yards and 211 touchdowns and also ran for 721 yards and 11 touchdowns. The running back is Alex Sandord, who rolled for 943 yards and 11 scores and is “bigger, stronger, faster” according to Doby.

Trending Videos