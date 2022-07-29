WALLBURG — With the Mid-Piedmont Conference Offensive Player of the Year returning at quarterback and complemented by a nearly 1,000-yard rusher at running back, Ledford head football coach Chris Doby is confident the Panthers will pile up the points this season.
The Player of the Year is Nathan Carr, who threw for 2,324 yards and 211 touchdowns and also ran for 721 yards and 11 touchdowns. The running back is Alex Sandord, who rolled for 943 yards and 11 scores and is “bigger, stronger, faster” according to Doby.
With that 1-2 punch and a corps of wide receivers, Doby’s biggest concern is about his defense. He hopes it is markedly improved from the squad that allowed 35 or more points in all four of the Panthers losses in an 8-4 season that ended with a blowout defeat in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs.
“I didn’t think we were as good defensively as we’ve been in the past,” Doby said. “I want to get back to where people say, ‘You’re playing Ledford, their defense is always good.’ We gave up more points than we’ve given up in a long time. We have to be a better scoring defense, especially in the red zone.
“We have to get off the field. Last year, we had a decent first down, a decent second down, and they’d get a first down on third down. We gave up too many drives where there were multiple first downs and were 11-12 plays. I think that was our youth. I think our experience will help.”
The defense was hurt by the loss of defensive captain and wide receiver Owen Finley to a knee injury against rival Oak Grove in the eighth game of the season. Carr and Sanford helped offset the loss of Finley, who had 49 catches for 779 yards when he went down.
Carr will have plenty of targets this season. They include junior sprinter Cameron Walker (who won the 100 in the conference track meet in 10.625 seconds), senior Canon Roberts, junior Kamden White, senior Jeremiah Burgess and junior Chance Tussey.
Roberts made 25 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns last season. White snagged 12 passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns last season. Walker caught seven for 37 and one TD, and Sanford caught 11 for 98 yards and a touchdown out of the backfield.
“One thing I see as a positive from a coaching standpoint is they’re savvy,” Doby said. “They have good hands, they run good routes. They may not be as explosive as Owen, but Nathan won’t be looking for No. 6. Teams knew we were going to throw to No. 6 but it didn’t matter, he’d make it happen. Now we have more weapons. They’re not as explosive but we’ve got a first option, a second option, a third option.”
The passing might also get a boost if Sanford is more productive, according to Doby.
“If Sanford gets 1,500 rushing, I think Carr could throw for 3,500 because defenses know they have to stop somebody other than Carr,” Doby said. “We’re hoping to be more balanced. With the experience coming back on the line we’ve got a chance to put up numbers.”
The experience on the offensive line includes guards Tyler Griffin and Cade Tesh, junior tackle Alex Sprinkle, center Caleb Moser and Justin Dale.
Brian Ortiz, a senior tackle, heads the defensive linemen, who also include Jayden McCurdy, Xavier Todd, Roberts and Sanford, Branden Martinez, Aiden Hooker and Cohen Botchek top the linebackers. Possible starters in the secondary are White, Walker, Burgess, Roberts and Tussey.
Walker is the top returning tackler with 65. White had 46 tackles and Ortiz 21.
“We should be better because we have more experience in key positions,” Doby said. “Guys who have been with me three or four years know we’re going to play physical and we’re going to play fast. We have a chance to be a pretty good team.”
