HIGH POINT — Water leaking around a roof vent and dripping onto the George Foree Gymnasium court during Thursday night’s storms brought a premature end to the Mid-State 2A varsity basketball doubleheader between T. Wingate Andrews and Reidsville.
Play was first interrupted briefly in the first quarter of the girls game when the court became slick just in front of the scorer’s table, and then play stopped with 6:26 left in the second quarter after water started falling on the playing surface again at the same spot.
The three game referees left the court while representatives from both schools met and decided to postpone the remainder of the girls game and all of the boys contest to a date that is to be determined.
“We tried to give it as much time as we possibly could,” Andrews athletics director Ben Robinson said. “It just kept dripping. It’s a vent, and when it rains really hard sometimes, this happens. We wanted to make sure everyone is safe so we suspended the first one and delayed the second one.”
Robinson said it is not common for water to leak around the vent.
“It might happen once a year and unfortunately it happened tonight,” Robinson said.
Spectators were told to keep their tickets for admission to the rescheduled date.
The girls game will resume with Andrews leading 17-4.
“The drip was too steady for the kids to play in a safe manner,” Andrews girls coach John Shearin said. “The game is secondary. Safety is paramount.”
Shearin said the decision was made by the athletic directors and administrators with input from the coaches.
As for the game, Andrews scored the last 12 points of the first quarter for a 17-3 lead before Reidsville hit a free throw seconds after the start of the second. Each team entered the contest undefeated in conference play.
“We’re off to a good start,” Shearin said. “We had a good first quarter, made a few mistakes. We were looking forward to the game. Reidsville is a very competitive team and plays very hard and is a decent team. We welcomed the matchup, but unfortunately we couldn’t finish it tonight so look forward to when we meet again.”
