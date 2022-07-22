HIGH POINT — Given a second opportunity, Quincy Latimore didn’t miss.
After fouling off a fastball, Latimore crushed the next pitch over the leftfield wall for the go-ahead in the eighth and the Rockers defeated the Gastonia Honey Hunters 2-1 at Truist Point.
“It was a 3-0 fastball and I took a hack and fouled it off,” Latimore said. “I had one thing on my mind and that was to leave the park because it was two outs and a 1-1 game. That is what I was trying to do. He threw another fastball 3-1 and I didn’t miss that one.”
Latimore fully connected with Sam Bordner’s next offering and launched a drive 415 feet for his 12th homer of the year.
“It was just right there,” Latimore said. “He doesn’t want to walk me because if he does and the next guy hits one, it’s two runs. I had an idea he was going to throw a strike and I timed it right. I smoked it, got every bit of it.”
The victory improved the Rockers’ record to 2-11 over Honey Hunters this season, 42-39 overall and 3-12 in the second half.
“He got another heater and didn’t miss any of it,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said, “He needed that and we needed it. That is one of those things that kick-start you, especially against these guys. They had our number all year. It’s great to get that off our chests.”
The Rockers opened the scoring in the third. Giovanny Alfonzo walked and Ben Aklinski followed with a single. Zander Wiel lined a single up the middle and Alfonzo scored easily.
Gastonia drew even in the fifth against starter Craig Stem. Joseph Rosa led off with a single, went to third on a single by Zach Jarrett and scored when Luis Roman grounded to shortstop.
Stem went six innings and in addition to the run, allowed seven hits, struck out two, walked three and twice got out of bases-loaded situations. Bryce Hensley didn’t allow a baserunner over two innings and got the win. Ryan Dull tossed the ninth, gave up a hit and picked up the save.
“They threw the heck out of it and we had our opportunities early, like we have recently, and didn’t get it done,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “You put the ball in the hands of Stem, Hensley and Dull and you probably are going to give yourself a chance to win.”
PLAYER MOVES
Jonah Scolaro, who was signed out of Florida State, was released and signed with the Chicago White Sox organization. In six appearances, all starts, Scolaro was 2-3 with a 5.53 ERA … Ragsdale product Cesar Trejo, who started last season with the Rockers before he was traded, was signed on Monday and made an appearance during the Lexington series. . Also on Monday, pitcher Nick Evangelista was released. Evangelista was 1-3 with an 8.15 ERA in four appearances. ...The Rockers fill the slots in the bullpen with Cam Cotter of Summerfield, who played at N.C.State, and Gabriel Castellanos, who played in the Marlins organization. . .They also activated catcher Dakota Mulcay.
