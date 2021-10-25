RICHMOND, Va. — Bernhard Langer became the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history Sunday when the 64-year-old made a 6-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to beat Doug Barron in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
Barron birdied the par-5 18th hole for a 4-under 68. Langer followed with a birdie for a 69 to catch him at 14-under 202. Both had 6-foot birdie putts on the 18th in the playoff. Barron's hit the right edge, leaving Langer to make the winner.
He surpassed the record for oldest winner held by Scott Hoch, who was 63 when he teamed with Tom Pernice Jr. to win the Bass Pro Shops Legends in 2019.
Langer won for the 42nd time on the PGA Tour Champions, closing in on the record of 45 set by Hale Irwin.
PGA TOUR
CHIBA, Japan — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had three birdies in five holes on the back nine and closed with an eagle for a 5-under 65 and a five-stroke victory in the Zozo Championship.
Matsuyama was runner-up to Tiger Woods in the Zozo Championship in 2019, the last time the PGA Tour event was held at Narashino Country Club. It was played last year in California because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Matsuyama had a two-shot lead over Cameron Tringale at the par-5 18th when he hit 3-wood to 12 feet for eagle to clinch the victory. He finished at 15-under 265. Tringale made bogey for a 69 tied for second with Brendan Steele (66).
LPGA TOUR
BUSAN, South Korea — Jin Young Ko closed with an 8-under 64 and birdied the first playoff hole to beat Hee Jeong Lim and win the BMW Ladies Championship, the 200th victory on the LPGA Tour by a South Korean player.
Ko won for the second straight time, and third in her last five starts. The LPGA Tour said she is projected to return to No. 1 in the world over Nelly Korda, who did not play.
Lim led by four strokes going into the final round and shot 68 to join Ko at 22-under 266.
Ko now has four victories this year — the second time in the last three years she has had four-win seasons on the LPGA — and moved to the top of the Race to CME Globe standings with two tournaments remaining.
