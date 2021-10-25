High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.