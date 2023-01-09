HIGH POINT – T.W. Andrews put its foot down from the start and never let up.
The Lady Raiders scored the first 20 points of the game, pushed their lead past 40 in the first half and dominated East Forsyth 54-8 in girls basketball in the Battle of the State showcase Saturday at Andrews.
“It was OK,” Andrews coach John Shearin said. “We were able to see some things we’ve got to work on. It’s the 10th, 11th game of the season, so it’s still early. We don’t accept in winning what we don’t accept in defeat. So, we’re not playing the score – we’re just trying to be the best version of ourselves.”
Alex Belton, Nijayah Townes and Janiya Milligan each scored eight points to lead the Lady Raiders (9-3), ranked No. 135 in the state overall and No. 14 among 2A West teams. Sanai Johnson added seven points.
“I feel like we played great as a team,” said Belton, a senior guard. “But we still need to work on some things, like the unnecessary fouls and stupid mistakes that we should know by now.”
Andrews quickly built a 9-0 lead within the first two minutes, forcing misses and a flurry of turnovers on defense while scoring on its first five possessions on offense. The Lady Raiders scored all 20 points of the opening quarter.
They pushed their lead past 30 midway through the second and surpassed 40 when Townes banked in a 3 just before the buzzer to lead 44-3 into halftime. Andrews shot 52% in the half while the Eagles (9-4) struggled mightily at 4%.
The Lady Raiders – with their stifling trapping offense leading into waves of easy transition baskets – also forced East Forsyth, ranked No. 55 in the state and No. 13 among 4A West teams, into 19 turnovers in the half.
The Eagles, who were led by three players with two points each, finished with 24 turnovers for the game while Andrews had 13.
“I feel like, as a team defensively, the bench was cheering us on,” Belton said. “So we felt like we had to put in work and see each other doing what we needed to do – getting blocks, steals. We all see we want to get into the game too.”
The Lady Raiders pushed their lead to 46 in the final minute of the truncated second half. Andrews, which is 3-0 in conference play, will return to Mid-State 2A action Tuesday at Morehead.
Andrews’ boys lost the late game of Saturday’s event 66-58 against Calvary Day.
“Today was a step in the right direction,” Shearin said. “Now tomorrow we have to continue that growth. That’s kind of the issue – we want to make sure we keep growing. We don’t want to take steps back. We need to take steps forward, no matter the competition, no matter who’s out there, no matter the score.”
