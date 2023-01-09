2023-01-10 TWA-EF gbb1

T.W. Andrews' Alex Belton goes up for a layup during Saturday's game against East Forsyth at Andrews.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT – T.W. Andrews put its foot down from the start and never let up.

The Lady Raiders scored the first 20 points of the game, pushed their lead past 40 in the first half and dominated East Forsyth 54-8 in girls basketball in the Battle of the State showcase Saturday at Andrews.

Trending Videos