Arrests
Aloeia Samson Manza, 48, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, second-degree trespass, released on written promise to appear in court.
Joshua Demario Mikael Cureton, 30, Gordon Street, High Point, failure to appear in court, $500 unsecured bond.
Incidents
Police investigated a larceny of a Santa and Mrs. Claus decoration, two concrete decorative planters and two extension cords from the 1200 block of Sturbridge Avenue, Dec. 23.
Police investigated a wreck at the intersection of Gordon Street and Cedrow Drive that happened when one driver failed to stop for a stop sign, Dec. 23.
Police went to the 700 block of Washington Street, where the catalytic converter had been removed from a church van, Dec. 23.
Police went to the 3700 block of Admiral Drive, where the catalytic converter had been removed from a bus parked outside a business, Dec. 23.
Police went to the 1300 block of Eaton Place, where a resident reported that on Wednesday someone’s car had hit the resident’s parked car and left, Dec. 23.
Kernersville police are investigating the armed robbery of the Dollar General at 418 N. Main St. that happened about 9:22 p.m., Dec. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.