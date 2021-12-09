TRIAD — Competitive races already have emerged in the area during the first week of candidate filing for next year’s elections, especially for Guilford County sheriff.
First-term Democratic Sheriff Danny Rogers has filed for reelection and will have a primary challenge from Therron “T.J.” Phipps. Five Republican challengers have filed: Billy Queen, Phil Byrd, Randy Powers, Adam Moore and E.L. Melvin.
Candidate filing, which kicked off Monday, continues through noon Dec. 17. Here’s a look at the incumbents and challengers who have made their bids official so far.
Guilford County
• Democratic Commissioners Carlvena Foster, Carolyn Coleman and Kay Cashion and Republican Commissioner Alan Perdue have filed for reelection. Democratic challenger Derek Mobley and Republican challenger George McClellan have filed for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat that will be vacated by Republican Commissioner Justin Conrad, who isn’t seeking another term in the district covering Greensboro and northwestern Guilford County.
• Democratic Guilford County Board of Education member Khem Irby filed in District 6, along with Republican challenger Tim Andrew. District 6 covers north High Point.
Crissy Pratt filed as a Republican challenger in District 2, now served by Republican board member Anita Sharpe. The district covers western and northwestern High Point.
• State Reps. Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford, John Faircloth, R-Guilford, Amos Quick, D-Guilford, and Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, have filed for reelection.
Randolph County
• Randolph County Board of Education member Brian Biggs filed as a Republican challenger to Rep. Pat Hurley, R-Randolph, in the 70th House District. Hurley also filed to seek another term in the district covering northern Randolph County.
• Robert Graves, former Randolph County sheriff, filed to return to the post he lost in 2018 to Sheriff Greg Seabolt. Other Republican candidates who have announced for sheriff include Seabolt, Timmy Hasty and Eric Hicks, who has sought the office previously.
• Sen. Dave Craven, R-Randolph, filed for reelection.
• Republican Randolph County Board of Commissioners Chairman Darrell Frye filed for reelection in District 2 and GOP Commissioner Hope Haywood filed for another term in District 4. Todd Daniel filed as a GOP challenger in District 3.
• Republican Clerk of Superior Court Pam Hill filed for another term, while GOP primary challenger Anthony Julian filed as well in the clerk’s race. Republican Register of Deeds Krista Lowe filed for reelection.
Davidson County
• Former longtime Davidson County District Court Judge April Wood, now a justice on the N.C. Court of Appeals, filed to run for the N.C. Supreme Court. Wood, who was elected an appellate court justice last year, could retain her current judicial post if she doesn’t win a state Supreme Court seat.
• Republican Commissioner Karen Watford filed, as did Davidson County Board of Commissioners Republican challengers Tripp Kester, Don Deal and Robert Miller. Voters will fill four seats on the countywide, at-large board.
• Republican Clerk of Superior Court Sandie Chappell filed for another term.
• Rep. Larry Potts, R-Davidson, filed for reelection.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.