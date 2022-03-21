HIGH POINT — Jimmy Stephen Flynn, 68, of High Point, passed away on March 15, 2022, at Atrium Health in High Point, NC.
Jimmy was born in High Point, NC, to Kathleen Greene and Jimmy Olin Flynn on Aug. 20, 1953. He served in the United States Navy. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to go fishing and play golf with his friends. He also enjoyed playing the card game pinochle very much.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Greene, and his father, Jimmy Olin Flynn.
Jimmy is survived by his sons, Joshua P. Flynn and Mark Flynn, wife Shannon; his sister, Charlotte Flynn; his brother, Les Flynn, wife Sandy; his grandchildren, Isabella Flynn and Finnegan Flynn; his uncle, Don Delk, wife Debbie; he also leaves behind his aunts, Diane Brit, of Star, Frances Brown, Bonnie Flynn, and Betty Rierson; and he also leaves behind several cousins.
The family will receive visitors from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday March 24, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at North Pointe Church located at 5225 High Point Road,
High Point.
Arrangements are by Guil-Rand Funeral & Cremation Service.
