LEXINGTON – Jennie Louise Hutchins, 76, a resident of Linwood, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
A celebration of her life will be at a later date.
Mrs. Hutchins was born in Rowan County on Sept. 18, 1946, to William “Bill” Mowery and Jennie Louise McCrary Mowery. She was a sweet, thoughtful and loving mother, sister and grandmother, whose memory will be cherished forever. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted Hutchins; an infant child, Donald Therrell; a sister, Nancy Cranfield Young (Bobby); an infant brother, Billy Mowery; and a niece, Jamie Smith.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Penny Foster, of McLeansville, and Samantha Kidd (Eddie) of Linwood; two grandchildren, Brent and Brandon; five great-grandchildren, Haley Foster, Gabby Foster, Emma Foster, Dakota Foster and Henry Foster; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; a brother, Rev. Bobby Mowery (Frances); and a special friend, William Shaver.
The family would like to extend a special and grateful thanks to her caretakers, Eddie Kidd, her son-in-law, and Stephanie Norman of Ally Homecare. Without them she would not have been able to stay in her home with her fur babies, Spot and Teddy.
The family would ask that all memorials be directed to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, N.C. 27292
Condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.
