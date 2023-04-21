HIGH POINT – High Point University has appointed six new members to its Board of Visitors.
The board is composed of business leaders, alumni, friends and community advocates of HPU who are recognized for their character, success, philanthropy and leadership.
• Lisa Brayton is a 1986 HPU graduate who grew up in the High Point area. After earning her bachelor’s degree in sociology, she continued her education at the University of Memphis, where she earned her master’s degree in education/counseling. While living in Tennessee, she worked in foster care and early childhood development while starting a family. She has three adult sons.
• J. Chris Bryan is senior vice president and market president of Truist Financial Corp. He oversees the High Point commercial banking portfolio and represents Truist in civic, professional and community organizations, and is responsible for the city’s budget, balance sheet and income statement growth. Prior to his coming to High Point in October 2021, Bryan was Truist market president in Alamance County.
• Jane Dagmi is a former editor at Country Living and Designers Today magazines. In March 2022, Dagmi assumed the role of managing director of High Point by Design, an organization that champions High Point as a year-round hub for design and creativity.
• Christopher M. Ilderton is the fixed operations director of Ilderton Automotive Group, his family’s automotive business in High Point. He has served in various roles at Ilderton, starting at age 15 with washing cars in its reconditioning department. He is a current board member of Caring Services in High Point and is active with Ilderton Automotive Group's charitable foundation.
• Eric T. Rothrock joined Crescent Communities in 2013 and currently serves as senior vice president of preconstruction. He is responsible for all aspects of preconstruction and budget-related design for the company’s $4 billion in assets. He currently serves on the ECU Construction Management Department Advisory Board and on the board of Built National. He is a former LEED Green Associate.
• Ellen Deal Whitlock is a High Point native who has served as CEO of Senior Resources of Guilford since 1995. Prior to that, she served as executive director of the Mental Health Association in High Point. Whitlock currently serves on the board of directors of the National Nutrition and Aging Programs Association. She also serves on the N.C. Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service, among other boards.
