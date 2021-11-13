HIGH POINT — The High Point University volleyball team swept UNC Asheville 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 in the Millis Center on Friday. It was the 10th sweep in 15 Big South matches for the Panthers, who improved to 22-6, 14-1 in the conference.
HPU hit at a .282 percentage while holding Asheville to .136 that included .081 in the third set.
Gabrielle Idlebird led HPU with 11 kills and Maggie Salley had 10. Mackenzi Thornburg dished 21 assists and Maria Miggins had 15. Jenny Wessling came up with 20 digs and Miggins had eight.
CROSS-COUNTRY
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The High Point University Men's Cross-Country team finished in 15th with a score of 425 on Friday morning at the NCAA Southeast Regional.
Hocine Bouchrak was the top finisher for the Panthers placing 42nd at the regional race with a time of 30:29.8, which was a personal best by 5 seconds.
Other counting runners for HPU were Spencer Smucker (64th, 31:01.6), Hunter Stineau (105th, 31:50.5), Ian Miller (107th, 31:51.9) and Stepehn Gray (132nd, 32:18.2).
Wake Forest won the team title with a score of 47.
In the women’s race, HPU finished 16th with a team score of 449 on Friday morning at the NCAA Southeast Regional in Louisville, KY.
Lindsey Ickes was the top finisher for the Panthers, placing 46th with a time of 21.24.09, which was a personal best by 59 seconds.
Sydney Bagus was the second scorer for the Panthers, finishing 75th in 22:04.4, which was a personal best by 23 seconds. Bagus also improved from the 1k split as she rose from 83rd to her final finish of 75th. Other counting scorers for the Panthers were (80th, 22:08), Camryn Harper (117th, 22:40.4) and Katie Taylor (148th, 23:11.4).
North Carolina State won the Southeast Regional with a team score of 34.
