HIGH POINT — High Point University faculty and students recently received academic and professional awards and recognitions.
• Ivana Korankyi, a second-year pharmacy student, recently was awarded the 2021 CVS Health Minority Scholarship for Pharmacy Students. The scholarship program is designed to support and promote a diverse population of student pharmacists by reducing financial barriers for underrepresented minority students.
• Shirley Disseler, associate professor of education and STEM education program coordinator, was recently featured on “The Jabbedu Education Podcast,” a show that works to bridge the gap between educational research and classroom practice. Disseler discussed how her “Brick Math Series” is changing how students and teachers understand the why behind the math and talked about motivation, engagement and gender gaps in math along with strategies that motivate math in children.
• Linda Sekhon, founding chair of the Department of Medical Sciences, was elected president-elect for the Physician Assistant Education Association at the PAEA Business Meeting on Oct. 15. The PAEA is the only national organization representing physician assistant educational programs.
• Jolene Henning, chair of the Department of Athletic Training, was presented with the President’s Award by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education at the recent CAATE Accreditation Conference in Orlando, Florida. Henning received the award for efforts in pivoting the entire CAATE accreditation review process to the online environment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
• High Point University Department of Physical Therapy participated in the American Physical Therapy Association of North Carolina (APTA-NC) 2021 Annual Conference. Seventeen students, one alumnus and 10 faculty and staff presented their research. Christy Greenwald, a second-year physical therapy student, from Tucson, Arizona, won third place in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.