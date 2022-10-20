HIGH POINT – High Point University faculty members and students recently were recognized for research and other achievements.

• Robert Coover and Aurijit Sarkar, professors in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, both were awarded an N.C. Biotech Flash grant. The grants provide funding at the early stages of innovative research ideas that have high potential for commercial usage. Coover’s research deals with potential drugs that target deadly malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors. Sarkar’s research group aims to design chemicals that will work with penicillins to fight off infections. He is working with five undergraduate students on the research.

