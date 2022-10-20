HIGH POINT – High Point University faculty members and students recently were recognized for research and other achievements.
• Robert Coover and Aurijit Sarkar, professors in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, both were awarded an N.C. Biotech Flash grant. The grants provide funding at the early stages of innovative research ideas that have high potential for commercial usage. Coover’s research deals with potential drugs that target deadly malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors. Sarkar’s research group aims to design chemicals that will work with penicillins to fight off infections. He is working with five undergraduate students on the research.
• Brad Barlow, associate professor of astrophysics, and two of his students, presented their research at an international astrophysics conference in Belgium. Bryce Smith, a senior physics major, presented on a new white dwarf star he discovered. Isaac Lopez, a post-baccalaureate researcher, also gave a presentation on the discovery of dozens of new variable stars. Barlow led a presentation on the first detection of Doppler beaming in the light curves of red dwarf stars orbiting evolved stars, which is an effect predicted by Einstein’s relativity theory.
• Yong Wei, professor of computer science, recently published his research in the prestigious Langmuir journal, an American Chemical Society journal. His research focuses on using deep machine learning models to study the protein molecular structure evolution in the process of lysozyme adsorption on a graphene surface.
