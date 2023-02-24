HIGH POINT — High Point University has promoted the leader of its student community service program to lead the Center for Community Engagement
As the center’s executive director, Kimberly Drye-Dancy provides strategic leadership for supporting community engagement at HPU and is the university’s primary voice of community engagement.
“I am honored and overjoyed to hold such an important role to continue to impact the lives of students and young professionals,” Drye-Dancy said. “As the executive director of the Center for Community Engagement, I will build key sustainable relationships between the High Point community and High Point University to create positive social change.”
She succeeds Joe Blosser, who in January announced he had been hired by The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation as its first chief impact officer.
Drye-Dancy had been the director of the Bonner Leader Program at HPU, part of a national service program at select universities. HPU Bonners are servant leaders who connect fellow HPU students to nonprofits and social innovation projects in the local community.
She has 14 years of experience working as a higher education professional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.