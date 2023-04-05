HIGH POINT — A spirited second-half rally fell just short as the High Point University women’s lacrosse team fell 16-15 at the hands of Furman in a Big South match Wednesday at Vert Stadium.
Falling into a seven-goal hole during a second quarter, HPU scored the first five goals of the second half in drawing with two, fell behind by five, then scored the last four of the match.
The final one, the last of a team-high four by Mena Loescher, came with just 24 seconds left. However, Furman quickly took possession after the draw control and kept the ball until the Panthers forced a turnover with under five seconds left, which was too little time for attempting a last-second shot.
HPU, suffering through its worst season since 2015 (not counting the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign), fell to 2-8 and 1-2 in the Big South. Furman improved to 5-5 and 2-1.
“I think it goes without saying that we’re disappointed with the way things are going for our program right now,” head coach Lyndsey Boswell said. “I’m proud of the fight we showed throughout the game tonight and different people at different points stepping up and making big plays. It was just too little, too late.”
Esprit Cha, who had not scored this season, and Pia Cavallaro added a hat trick each. Mandy Brockamp and Kay Rosselli tallied two goals each, and Shannon Smith had one.
“We’re down some right now, and we’re playing with some younger players,” Boswell said. “We’re expecting big plays from some of them. Pia stepped up. She was huge, had three goals and an assist, and did a great job on the ground and fighting for loose balls on the draw and I’m proud of how she broke out tonight.”
HPU tightened its defense in the second half, limiting the Paladins to 11 shots total after allowing that many in each of the first two quarters. Conversely, the Panthers took 24 shots in the second half compared to 10 in the first, just two of those in the second quarter.
The Paladins led 12-5 after holding an 11-2 advantage in shots and a 6-1 margin in draw control during a second quarter in which they outscored HPU 5-1.
“The second quarter did us in,” Boswell said.
Cha (13:16 and 3:45), Loescher (10:23), Brockamp (9:23) and Cavallaro (2:59) scored during the five-goal HPU run over the first 12:01 of the third period that cut the margin to 12-10 and gave the Panthers a chance.
Furman scored four of the next five as Anna Roser notched three goals and Megan Beal once as part of five-goal efforts for each. The run ended with the Paladins ahead 16-11 with 10:25 left.
Loescher picked up a loose ball behind the net after a missed shot and zipped a pass to Smith, who scored from in close and cut the deficit to 16-12 with 6:02 left. Brockamp juked a defender and tallied with 5:46 to go. Rosselli took a pass from Cha and scored with 1:42 remaining.
Furman won the ensuing draw control but committed a turnover with 1:24 left. Cavallaro zipped a shot that sailed with under 35 seconds left but Loescher scooped up the ball and ripped it into the cage with 24 seconds to go.
