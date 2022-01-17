What: Big South game
Who: High Point Panthers (4-10, 1-2) at UNC Asheville (7-9, 2-3)
Where: Kimmel Arena, Asheville
When: 6:30 p.m.
Television: ESPN+
Of note: In conference, HPU defeated USC Upstate and lost to Gardner-Webb and Campbell while the Bulldogs have beaten Charleston Southern and Radford and lost to Longwood twice and USC Upstate. . . Bulldogs are seventh in league standings while Panthers are eighth. . . Nadiria Evans of UNCA leads the Big South in scoring at 18.3 points per game. Kai Carter is the Bulldogs’ second-best scorer at 13.7. Evans and Carter are tied for the team rebounding lead at 5.6 per game. . . Carter is averaging 16.6 ppg in conference games. . . HPU is 27-11 against UNCA since 2005, but Bulldogs have won 4 of the last 7. . . Teams split in back-to-back games Dec. 19-20, 2020, when they last met.
