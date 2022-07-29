2022 LEDFORD SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 at South Stanly
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
2022 LEDFORD SCHEDULE
Aug. 19 at South Stanly
Aug. 26 at West Davidson
Sept. 2 Wheatmore
Sept. 9 at East Davidson
Sept. 16 Providence Grove
Sept. 23 Open date
Sept. 30 Central Davidson*
Oct. 7 Montgomery Central*
Oct. 14 at Oak Grove*
Oct. 21 Asheboro*
Oct. 28 at North Davidson*
*— Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference game
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.