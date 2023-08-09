Food Lion donates to local United Way
HIGH POINT — The United Way of Greater High Point recently received $2,600 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 6:06 pm
Food Lion donates to local United Way
HIGH POINT — The United Way of Greater High Point recently received $2,600 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation.
The United Way will use the gift to help fund its local BackPack Program that feeds food-insecure children on weekends and during school breaks.
“United Way of Greater High Point is deeply grateful for the generous gift from the Food Lion
Feeds Charitable Foundation,” said Latoya Bullock, vice president of community impact at the United Way of Greater High Point. “This support will greatly enhance our efforts to address food
insecurity and improve the lives of individuals and families in our community.”
Local hospital nurse earns state honor
HIGH POINT — Rebecca Tamayo, a nurse at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, is one of 20 nurses in the Atrium Health system named to the North Carolina Great 100 Nurses of 2023.
Great 100 Inc. recognizes and honors registered nurses in the state for their commitment to excellence and promoting a positive image of the nursing profession. The Great 100 also includes a scholarship program to support nursing education.
Nurses are nominated for their hospital and community involvement. Nominations are scored based on how the nominee promotes and advances the profession of nursing, demonstrates integrity, honesty and accountability; displays commitment to patients, families and
colleagues; displays caring and assists others to grow and develop; and
radiates energy and enthusiasm.
Toon named GCS employee of the month (HAS MUG)
GUILFORD COUNTY — Pricilla Toon, a retiring office support worker for Guilford County Schools, was named the school system’s employee of the month for August.
Toon, who works in the system’s Academically Gifted Department, was nominated by Rachana Prabhu, who works for Guilford Parent Academy.
“She always volunteers to do additional tasks in the building and assists those who
need help, offering her expertise to multiple departments,” Prabhu said in her nomination.
Toon received a $50 gift card courtesy of the Greensboro Jaycees, which sponsors the monthly award. During August, her photo will be displayed at the school district’s central offices and in the Greensboro Jaycees office.
Local student graduates from Furman
HIGH POINT — Kennedy M. Hicks of High Point, daughter of Susan Hicks and David Hicks, recently graduated from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina. She graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in public health and a minor in medicine health and culture.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.