Wesleyan student receives Coble Scholarship (HAS MUG)
HIGH POINT — Chandler Deese, a recent graduate and valedictorian at Wesleyan Christian Academy, has been awarded the J. Howard Coble Scholarship. Deese is the fourth student to receive the scholarship, named for the late Congressman Howard Coble, since it was established in 2016. The High Point Community Foundation manages the scholarship fund and administers the application and award process.
Coble’s family and the scholarship committee presented the scholarship to Deese on Friday at the office of the High Point Community Foundation in Congdon Yards. Deese will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
For more information on the scholarship contact Amanda Bennett at 336-882-3298.
Area students earn Golden LEAF scholarships
RANDOLPH COUNTY — Three area Randolph County Schools students recently were awarded Golden LEAF Foundation scholarships. They are among 215 rural North Carolina students selected to receive up to $14,000.
High school seniors entering college as first-year students are eligible for a $3,500 scholarship each year for up to four years. Community college transfer students also are eligible.
The scholarship targets students from rural, tobacco-dependent or economically distressed counties and are awarded based on career goals, community service, academics and length of residence in the county, as well as an expressed intent to contribute to the state’s rural communities upon graduation from college.
Area students receiving the scholarships include Kylie Biggs and Joshua Collins from Wheatmore High School and Gavin Garcia from Trinity High School.
