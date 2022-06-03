Local student earns medical degree (HAS MUG)
HIGH POINT — Dr. Thomas Price Watkins, son of Dr. and Mrs. George Andrew Gehrken and Dale Brent Watkins of High Point, recently graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree.
Watkins earned a bachelor’s degree in Romance languages from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and a master of biomedical sciences degree from the Commonwealth Medical College. He is a graduate of High Point Central High School.
Montgomery appointed to state education group (HAS MUG)
HIGH POINT — Tim Montgomery, head of school of The Piedmont School and John Yowell Academy in High Point, was recently appointed to the board of directors for the N.C. State Education Assistance Authority. Montgomery will serve a four-year term on the board.
Montgomery, who has been the head of school at The Piedmont School and John Yowell Academy since January 2013, will fill the nonpublic K-12 school member position on the board effective immediately.
The authority is a state agency that promotes access to education by administering financial aid and savings programs for nonpublic K-12 schools.
High Point Museum hires two interns (HAS TWO MUGS)
HIGH POINT — The High Point Historical Society will be hosting two paid internships at the High Point Museum this summer. The interns are focused on separate projects for the museum, one in collections and one in exhibitions.
Erica Ragan is a master’s student at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, pursuing a degree in public history with a focus in museum studies. She has been working with Registrar Corinne Midgett in the museum’s collection and has spent the last month processing the community collection that was donated to the museum by the residents of Highland Mill Village.
Ashley Gilbert is a fourth-year doctorate student in history with a minor in public history at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She will be researching and conducting interviews for a 2024 exhibition on High Point’s Alpha Art Club for the club’s 100th anniversary.
For information on future internship opportunities or to become a volunteer at the museum, visit the museum’s website at highpointnc.gov/825/Volunteers-Internships.
Accounting firms announce merger
TRIAD — Two large accounting firms, one with a High Point presence, recently announced a merger to create a new company.
Accounting firm BKD, based in Springfield, Missouri, and DHG Financial Services, of Hawthorne Woods, Illinois, have merged to become FORVIS.
DHG has local offices on Eastchester Drive.
According to a press release, the merger will help expansion into new markets, help launch new services and offer more resources for clients.
